Meet our Pet of the Month, Willie. Willie is a 17mos old, medium-sized (45 lb) border collie mix. He's very energetic and was quite the escape artist but our Dog Behaviorist, Tasha, has been working with him and he has settled into a wonderful, obedient guy. And he's oh so cute! Willie has been patiently waiting for his new family- could you be the one?
