The Surface Creek Animal Shelter is a non profit organization licensed by the State of Colorado. Their mission is to provide comfort and support to the rescued companion animals of the Surface Creek Valley community. They are focused on sheltering animals from hunger, thirst, pain, injury, disease, discomfort, fear and distress. The shelter strives to enhance community welfare by providing companionship and support for pets in their forever homes.
The Surface Creek Animal Shelter excels in providing animal enrichment to all rescued pets through dog walking programs, outdoor runs, a play area and their cat lover program. All animals are spayed/neutered and vaccinated before adoption.
IN 2022, the Surface Creek shelter adopted out 355 rescued pets.
