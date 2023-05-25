The Armed Forces of the United States are working hard to protect our country against those who would do us harm. It is more important than ever that we honor all veterans who have lost their lives in war. Memorial Day Weekend events are planned throughout the Surface Creek Valley. These Memorial Day services are open to the public.
Saturday May 27 8:00 AM –Cory Cemetery -Flags will be posted at the grave site of each Veteran by members of the FFA from Cedaredge High School
Saturday May 27 7:00AM – 10:00 AM - Memorial Day pancake breakfast at the Stolte Shed in Cedaredge. This is the buttermilk “made from scratch” pancake breakfast served with sliced ham and scrambled eggs. All you can eat – you will not leave hungry – we guarantee it.
Sunday, May 28 2:00 PM - Cedaredge Cemetery – Ladies Auxiliary of Grand Mesa VFW Post 9221 will place individual flags at the grave site of each Veteran.
Monday, May29– Memorial Day Services – As follows:
7:00 AM Cory Cemetery, Large Flags will be displayed in the SW corner of the Cemetery grounds by members of the FFA from Cedaredge High School.
10:00 AM Cedaredge Cemetery, American Legion Post 104 and VFW Post 9221 This program will include a roll call of all those Veterans interred. Color guard by the combined American Legion and VFW. The ceremony will last approximately 40 minutes; attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.
11:15 AM Eckert Cemetery, American Legion Post 104 – VFW Post 9221. This program will include a roll call of all those Veterans interred. Color guard by the combined American Legion and VFW.
12:00 AM Cory Cemetery, American Legion Post 104 – VFW Post 9221 This program will include a roll call of all those Veterans interred. Color guard by the combined American Legion and VFW.
