Come one and all! Spend your Friday evening, September 29th at 7 pm, enjoying music in downtown Delta, at a price you can afford! Donation baskets at the door! St. Luke’s Church, 5th & Palmer in Delta, is happy to accommodate SYNERGY, a local band based in Delta, with Jeri Arbaney (singer/songwriter/musician), Bill Hansen (guitarist) and Barbara Bailey (strings, percussion & back-up vocals). They will pleasure our ears with an acoustic/electric symmetry, performing classic and original compositions.
They are available for bookings by calling 970-234-8208, or by email at jeri.arbaney@outlook.com
Contact (970) 361-4476 for more information.
Submitted by Elizabeth Wilcox, public information facilitator, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Delta, CO, cell: 970-361-4476
