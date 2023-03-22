Are you new to the Community? New to golf? A longtime resident that has never been to a golf course? If so…you are exactly who we are looking for at Cedaredge Golf Course.
We would like to invite you to stop by and check us out. My name is Winston and I am the golf pro at Cedaredge Golf Course. What I would like to do is set up a time to take you, and anyone else that would like to tag along on a brief tour of the facilities at the golf course. You can check out the Pro Shop where we sell a bunch of golf stuff, look at the Lucky Shot Restaurant where they serve lunch or dinner or an adult beverage of your choice. We even have a beautiful creekside covered patio for you to relax and enjoy the abundant wildlife on the golf course. After the tour, if you would like, I will even take you to the driving range or the putting green and let you try the game for yourself, with a little bit of coaching from me. We have all the equipment for you to use. Everyone is welcome!
Here's the deal. Golf has a negative reputation that it is only for the elite. I would like to change that perception at Cedaredge Golf Course and invite the entire community, whether golfers or not, to come out and see YOUR golf course and this fantastic facility we have in Cedaredge.
What’s the catch, you might ask? There is no catch! It’s FREE and we would love to have you check us out and see for yourself how welcoming and beautiful this place is.
To set up an appointment, you can give me a call or email me personally. Or, if you have some time and would just like to stop by and say hello and check us out for yourself, you don’t need an appointment or an invitation. Just come on by, anytime. We would love to see you!
Winston Howe
PGA Head Golf Professional
Cedaredge Golf Course
500 SE Jay Avenue
Cedaredge, CO 81413
(970) 856-7781
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.