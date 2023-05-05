Residents of Somerset, workers at the West Elk Coal Mine, and anyone planning to travel on 133 between Paonia and Carbondale will have to take the long way – about a four-hour circuitous drive on I-70. A sizable sinkhole developed after the culvert for Bear Creek failed and then severed the highway. While industrious mine workers have made a makeshift parking lot along the old Bowie road and are using the bank of Fire Mountain canal to walk around the washout to catch a shuttle to the mine on a daily basis, other travelers will be forced to find creative solutions to get from A to B for the foreseeable future.
The sinkhole opened on April 29 and grew until it was no longer passable by the evening of May 2. The Colorado Department of Transportation has been working to reopen the road safely, but even temporary solutions are limited due to unprecedented spring runoff. Due to its location in the deep valleys of the Western Rockies, there is currently no suggested alternative route save for traveling via Interstate 70 and US Highway 50 through Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, and Delta, turning a 20-minute drive for miners who live in Paonia into a 4-hour journey.
Fortunately, shuttles for mine workers, residents of Somerset, and anyone working on projects in the upper North Fork valley have been established, leaving the highway and the backroad to Bowie lined with parked cars daily.
Heavy snowmelt is beginning to cause related problems elsewhere on the Western Slope. Access to Hanging Lake trailhead has suffered from a mudslide, resulting in a closure of that road, and anyone familiar with traveling McClure pass this time of year is more than aware that mud and rockslides are probably inevitable this spring season. In fact, a recent rockslide closed the road on the Redstone side as of Wednesday, May 3.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is coordinating with partner agencies and residents to allow extremely limited travel in the area, including for emergency services at this time. In the event of an emergency, local residents should call 911 for assistance. Travelers are encouraged to use Cotrip.org to plan an alternate route around the area.
At the time of this writing, there is no expected re-opening date of Highway 133 between mile points 14 and 19.
