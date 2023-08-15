The 23rd Annual Ladies Diablo Duo Tournament was held at Devil’ Thumb this past weekend. Katie Albia, from Alpine Bank was on hand to congratulate the winners. Pictured are the winners of the first flight. There were 84 participants from Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Florida!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.