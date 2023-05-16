Cynthia Lee-Bowers is one of the owners of the Antler Collection in Cedaredge. This little store was flooded out in 2022 when a neighboring business had a water leak and on May 5 & 6 of 2023, they hosted an open house and customer appreciation event to celebrate their Grand Re-Opening.
This is a little gem of a store that is understated from the outside. When you walk into the Antler Collection, you are struck by the beauty and artistry that they put into each piece they make. There is so much to take in, you won’t know where to start.
With a fresh face to the store and beautiful new signs outside, they are open and looking better than ever. You have got to stop in this little shop. They have anything you could possibly need from lighting, to tables, artwork, décor, craft goods, and things you didn’t know you needed; like a custom-made drum made from pelts and antlers.
Stop in or go online to antlercollection.com.
For more information, call Cynthia at 970-210-4720, or visit the store at 455 S. Grand Mesa Drive Unit A.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.