Across Colorado, this water year was a gift. It delivered unexpected bounties of a healthy snowpack, a cool, wet spring and early summer, and reservoirs which filled and spilled. Water managers at local, state, and federal levels exhaled a collective breath.
Yet this year was likely only a temporary reprieve. Aridification of the American Southwest remains our long-term reality, and new water management strategies and solutions must reflect that. The decisions we make today need to be able to weather both storm and drought – durable solutions for a hotter, drier future instead of reactive stopgap measures to the crisis we collectively face.
As water leaders and as water users, we must proactively plan for the success of future generations and the hotter, drier landscape in which they’ll live throughout the Colorado River Basin. Durable solutions hold space for the uncertainty ahead and the fast-growing communities dependent on a rapidly diminishing water source.
The Colorado River District is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Annual Water Seminar, where experts, stakeholders, and community members will come together to explore the pressing issue of securing durable solutions for the Colorado River.
Draft Agenda
Disclaimer: Please note that event details, including agenda items, speakers and panelists, are subject to change.
Morning Session (8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)
8:30 a.m. Breakfast/Registration File-In
9:00 a.m. Welcome/Housekeeping Notes: CRD Staff
9:05 a.m. Greeting: Kathy Chandler-Henry, Colorado River District Board President
9:10 a.m. Happy Water New Year: A Look at West Slope Hydrology – Brendon Langenhuizen, Director of Technical Advocacy, Colorado River District
9:30 a.m. Morning Keynote: State of the Colorado River District – Andy Mueller, General Manager, Colorado River District
10:10 a.m. Morning Panel I: The Big River – Upper & Lower Basin Perspectives
- Kathryn Sorensen, Director of Research, Professor of Practice, Arizona State University (former Director of Phoenix Water Services)
- Andy Mueller, General Manager, Colorado River District
- 10:55 a.m. Break
- 11:05 a.m. Morning Panel II: The Colorado River Drought Task Force
12:00 p.m. Lunch
Mid-Day Session 12:15 p.m. – 2:05 p.m.
- 12:15 p.m. Lunchtime Keynote – Heather Hansmann, Journalist & Author, Down River
- 1:15 p.m. Afternoon Panel I: Foundational Water Rights of the Western Slope
- Andy Mueller, General Manager, Colorado River District (Moderator)
2:05 p.m. Break (2:05 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.)
Afternoon Session 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
- 2:15 Afternoon Keynote: U.S. Senator Michael Bennet
- 3:00 p.m. Afternoon Panel II: The Farm Bill
- Zane Kessler, Colorado River District Director of Government Affairs (Moderator)
- 3:45 p.m. Small Communities, Big Action – The Community Funding Partnership
- Melissa Wills, Community Funding Partnership Program Manager, Colorado River District
Happy Hour & Networking 4:15-5:15
- Sponsored by American Rivers
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.