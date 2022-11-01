The Fruitland Mesa Women’s Club and all its wonderful volunteers are in full swing planning this year’s Crawford Christmas Festival. The festive atmosphere inside town hall will include tables showcasing handmade crafts, foods, jewelry and more by local artisans and beautifully decorated Christmas items offered at auction.
The lighting of Crawford Town Hall and the church tree will set the mood for the start of the annual Parade of Lights, featuring decorated floats, cars, tractors, animals or anything that makes you merry and bright. Santa will arrive on a special fire truck, afterward making his way to town hall to meet and greet the children. Be sure to bring your camera!
On Saturday, the annual Community Potluck Dinner and Live Auction of beautiful Christmas items will close the festivities.
Friday, November 25
• Arts and Crafts Fair at Crawford Town Hall, 10 am to 8 pm.
• Stay warm before the parade at the chili and nacho dinner at the United Methodist Church, 5-7 pm.
• Town hall and church tree lighting, 5:45 pm
• Parade of lights starts at 6 pm. A prize will be awarded for best entry.
• Santa arrives at Crawford Town Hall, 6:30-ish.
Saturday, November 26
• Arts and Crafts Fair at Crawford Town Hall, 9 am to 2 pm.
• Annual Holiday Community Potluck Dinner with live and local entertainment at town hall, takes place from 5-6:30 pm. Please bring a covered dish to share.
• The live auction of beautifully decorated Christmas items starts at 6:30 pm.
Through your support of these events and the support of our sponsor, DMEA, we are able to give back to our community, including, Friends of Town Hall, Crawford Cemetery, Crawford Fire Dept./Auxiliary Fire Works, Pioneer Day’s and Crawford Community Church. We look forward to seeing you at the festival and thank you for helping make this tradition be successful each year!
