The Delta High School Speech and Debate team competed at Nationals in Phoenix in June.
Pictured back row left to right: Sydney Varshock, Kayla Bauer, Nick Serve, Derek Boyd. Front row: Jenna Reece, Shayla Curtis, Faith Morrow and Morgan Farmer.
