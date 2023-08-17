Our end of the summer Business After Hours celebration is coming up fast. This will be an evening of networking, discussions, and relaxation. The event is Thursday, August 24, at 1160 Melinda Road, Cedaredge and it kicks off at 5:30 pm.
TP Services is our host, so come check out their operations. Our co- hosts are Molly’s on Main, who will bring pastries, coffee and tea, Bret with Stoney Mesa will be serving up his incredible drinks and Psycho Pig will provide a lite food fare.
I am looking forward to hearing from all our businesses. I will be looking for your input on multiple topics, so please come ready talk!
Please RSVP to this email as soon as possible.
Thank you all for supporting of our amazing little town!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
