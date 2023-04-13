We are excited to announce that North Fork EMS and North Fork Senior Connections are hosting the first annual North Fork Health & Wellness Expo on Saturday, April 29th from 10am to 3pm at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss. The event will include notable speakers in health-related fields, 35+ booth spaces, classes and demos, food trucks, giveaways and more!
The goal of the expo is to provide education, access to local health information and connect residents to resources they need. Vendors will include providers from the medical field, holistic health, nutrition, physical therapy, outdoor education, legal information, senior care, agriculture, recreation, and beyond. The North Fork Valley has a diverse array of organizations and opportunities available for the community, and we hope by bringing them together in one space we can help further enrich lives. And to sweeten the pot, the first 250 attendees will receive a fantastic (and functional!) cotton tote bag filled with goodies from vendors!
In addition to vendors, we are very excited for the lineup of speakers and panel that will present throughout the day. Keep an eye out for a detailed schedule. The event’s speakers will include:
- Dr. Marlin: Sleep Apnea
- Jenni Neil with HopeWest: When to Make the Call? A talk on embracing impermanence and what hospice provides
- Marla True-Carlson: Fall Self-Assessment
- Jilleisa Jezak: Diabetes and Preventative Nutrition
- Panel Q&A: Dr. Marlin, Jenni Neil, Marla True-Carlson, Jilleisa Jezak
The event will also include rotating free classes and demonstrations. North Fork EMS crew members will offer CPR and basic first-aid information. Instructors from the Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) Program, a strength, balance and fitness class for older adults, will provide demonstrations of exercise and balance routines used in the class.
Any proceeds earned from the event will go towards the community paramedicine program through North Fork EMS. This program, in conjunction with a primary care provider, can provide in-home services such as medical needs and follow-up care for those coming home from the hospital. Community Paramedicine offers chronic disease management and medication education, facilitates transportation to medical appointments, and connects patients to local resources already in place that address food insecurities, social isolation, and other needed resources.
Come and enjoy a fun community event on Saturday, April 29th at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss! If you have any questions, please contact Katie at khedley@nfems.com or 970-201-3423.
