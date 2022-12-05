Now that Veterans Day has come and gone for another year, the general public tends to forget about those who served. It’s worth remembering that veterans are with us all year long and it’s never the wrong time to thank them for their service.
U.S. Army veteran Gary Tollefson didn’t start out to be a poet—far from it. Disenchanted with his engineering studies at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, he dropped out of college, lost his deferment, and—by Christmas—he was in uniform. The year was 1965 and America was pouring men and material into the Vietnam War. Rather than waiting to be drafted, Tollefson opted for a three-year obligation, hoping he’d have more options in terms of duty stations and training.
The Army had other ideas.
Immersed in infantry basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, he was on the firing range in the company of other trainees—cold and dirty and struggling to get by, which is when he had a revelation. A jeep arrived and a young lieutenant stepped out wearing a crisp, clean uniform with highly polished boots and a glistening helmet. The lieutenant stood for a brief time, observing the enlisted warriors going through their training paces, then he got back in the jeep and left.
Tollefson recalls thinking, “That’s the job for me.”
His brief encounter with the well-groomed lieutenant had convinced him to take the test to enter the U.S. Army’s Officer Candidate School (OCS). He passed the entrance exam with flying colors, interviewed with a board of officers, and was accepted into the program. His decision to pursue OCS training taught him that a soldier didn’t have to be satisfied with where he was, that the Army rewarded initiative—up to a point, that is.
“Never be at the front of the line,” he remembers. “And never be at the back.”
Applying himself to a course of engineer OCS training with an emphasis on demolition and mine warfare, the former dropout hit his stride. Highly motivated to take full advantage of the opportunity, he excelled as a student, mastering the program, and even tutoring his classmates. As a result, he recalls, “My college defeat disappeared as I found success in the Army.”
He exited OCS as a second lieutenant and the top academic graduate of his class. It was a memorable personal achievement which convinced him he’d made the correct choice in pursuing officer training. Top honors also meant he had a choice of assignments and he chose Europe.
“It was great,” he recalls. “As an officer I could even have my car sent to Germany.”
Assigned as a platoon leader, the newly-minted lieutenant joined the 8th Infantry Combat Engineers and soon found himself on the front lines of the Cold War. Charged with the vital task of supporting American armor deployed to thwart potential Russian aggression, he and his unit conducted field exercises at a tank range situated on Adolph Hitler’s vast winter training area.
Every thirty days, Tollefson’s unit had to deploy and be at their stations within 24 hours prepared to destroy bridges and initiate other delaying tactics. He remained in Germany until 1968 when setbacks in Vietnam required a manpower surge and he was ordered to join that conflict. After a 30-day leave at home, he reported for duty to Vietnam as a platoon leader in a combat outfit.
His role in Vietnam was essentially minesweeping. A military road connected rear supply points with a forward firebase. It was his job to keep the road open so heavy cargo like fuel, food, and
ammunition could be delivered. Lighter material could be ferried forward by helicopter, but the heavy stuff needed truck transport and that required a clear road. Each day, trucks assembled along the sea coast before moving forward to a holding position where they waited until the road was open. The moment Tollefson’s men cleared the road, the trucks came roaring through.
He did his duty from February to December 1968. The road had to be cleared rapidly. That was his job.
“We had to be successful 100% of the time,” he recalls. “The enemy only needed to succeed 1% of the time.”
And that became the calculus which haunted Tollefson.
“People were killed on my road,” he remembers, recalling both friends and foes who died there, “and I blamed myself.”
For doing his job, he received a Bronze Star—not for valor, he emphasizes, but for the meritorious service of keeping the road open. He also earned three letters of commendation for his service in Europe.
Returning home to Rapid City, he used the G.I. Bill to finish his engineering degree at the South Dakota college he’d left behind in 1965. Eventually, his memories of Vietnam caught up to him. Combat soldiers tend to internalize thoughts about traumatic situations, keeping feelings and emotions secret. Counseling through the Veteran’s Administration health care system helped him process those issues.
Years after his discharge and following a productive career, but still seeking closure, Tollefson joined a Cedaredge writing group which met at the home of World War II veteran, the late Phil Ellsworth. There were other veterans in the group including two who had also served in Vietnam: Ardon Barnes, an Air Force jet engine mechanic, and Norm Matheson, a U.S. Navy pilot. Barnes was creating poetry, Matheson was penning lyrics and singing songs—both were employing writing to explore their feelings and wartime experiences.
Tollefson took a chance and tried the poetry. His memories of Vietnam still lingered and the writing helped. So did counseling services provided by the Veterans Administration (VA). Because of his positive experiences with the system, he urges other veterans to register for VA benefits to receive medical care and therapy. He also encourages those who served overseas to join a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post.
For Tollefson, his work with the Cedaredge-based Grand Mesa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9221 represents a positive way of processing his military service while also honoring fellow veterans. Since 1997, he’s been totally passionate about making sure deceased veterans receive full military honors.
“It’s our last opportunity to say goodbye and thank you,” he said. Each time he presents a folded memorial flag to surviving family members he reminds them that, in serving his country, the deceased “signed a check to the government for up to, and including, his life.”
Every year, the post where Tollefson serves as quartermaster stages a half-dozen funeral rites. Occasionally, the number increases to double figures. Post 9221 serves cemeteries at Cedaredge, Eckert, and Cory. In addition to Tollefson, several other VFW members take part in the ceremonies. Full military honors include a color guard, a rifle salute, eulogizing remarks, the playing of taps, and the presentation to survivors of a folded flag. In one recent ceremony, a post contingent performed honors for World War II U.S. Navy veteran Oliver Lee who died at the age of 102.
When not fulfilling his VFW duties, Tollefson indulges his other passion of restoring and exhibiting vintage vehicles. And he keeps writing. His poem “Destiny,” which was recently selected for recognition by a VA writing contest, relates a Vietnam incident. In addition to clearing mines to keep a supply road open, his unit had to endure sudden attacks. “Destiny” captures his memories in the aftermath of a fire-fight which repelled an enemy ambush.
Destiny
By Gary Tollefson
I stand in a still smoldering battlefield
Over a freshly killed enemy soldier
I had picked up his pith helmet
The inscription inside revealed he had a girlfriend
Why had all this just happened
Why were both of us here
This was not what I ever imagined
That’s probably good
This was not what I wanted
I have come so far from what I am
Yet we are both here now
One quick and one dead
This is a moment I will not forget
And a day you will not remember
You fall here and I go home
Both a long way from home
Is this real or just a dream
I never wanted to be here—did he
I keep his helmet
I want to remember that we are
“Same same water buffalo”
It’s just war
The nature of it
I cannot change it
I cannot foresee the future
Destiny reveals itself in the now
It cannot be changed
It becomes my inner sorrow
A sorrow that I cannot share
Press Contact:
Don Benjamin, Member, Grand Mesa VFW Post 9221
Elevation Press, P.O. Box 603, Cedaredge, CO 81413
(970) 856-9891/ elevationpressbooks@gmail.com
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.