The Delta County Fairgrounds was the site for the High Desert Police K9 Challenge held on Saturday, April 29. Despite a bit of weather, a crowd of fans, volunteers, judges, handlers and of course, the dogs, all had a great time. Several dogs from the Delta Police Department and the Sheriff’s office were awarded in several contests, including first place wins for hardest hitting and strongest grip.
There was no entry fee for the High Desert Police K9 Challenge, but several spectators made donations, which were all applied to law enforcement K9 training and for the continued support of retired K9’s. Organizers of the event would like to send their thanks to the community for all their support for this event.
The Winners:
Narcotics:
4 and under:
First-Bane Craig PD
Second-Jocko Montrose County SO
Third-Winston Routt County SO
5-7
First-Odin Craig PD
Second-Raico Delta PD
Third-Nico Rangely PD
8 and older
First-Umi Intermountain HS
Second-Archer Mills WY PD
Third-Danny Grand County SO
Single purpose narcotics
First-Winston Routt County SO
Second-Bull Garfield County SO
Third-Jocko Montrose County SO
Human Remains Detection
First-Allie Garfield County SAR
Second-Umi IHS
Third-Sasha Garfield County SAR
Obedience
4 and under
First-Athena IHS
Second-Bane Craig PD
Third-TeKa IHS
5-7
First-Tres North Salt Lake PD
Second-Nico Rangely PD
Third-Bull Garfield County SO
8 and older
FIrst-Umi IHS
Second-Archer Mills WY PD
Third-Sasha Garfield County SAR
Agility
4 and under
FIrst-Allie Garfield County SAR
Second-Athena IHS
Third-Bane Craig PD
5-7
First-Bull Garco
Second-Tres North Salt Lake PD
Third-Rex Garco
8 and older
First-Umi IHS
Second-Archer Mills WY PD
Third-Danny Grand County SO
Fastest Dog
4 and under
First-TeKa IHS 3.11 seconds
Second-Athena IHS 3.17
Third-Jocko Montrose County SO 3.18
5-7
First-Murray Routt County SO 2.66
Second-Nico Rangely PD 2.93
Third-Odin Craig PD 2.99
8 and older
First-Umi IHS 3.09
Second-Danny Grand County SO 3.69
Third-Archer Mills WY PD 4.53
Muzzle fighting
4 and under
First-Teg Delta County SO
Second-TeKa IHS
Third-Athena IHS
5-7
First-Murray Routt County SO
Second-Raico Delta PD
Third-Milo Grand County SO
8 and older
First-Umi IHS
Second-Danny Grand County SO
Hardest Hitting
4 and under
First-TeKa IHS
Second-Teg Delta County SO
Third-Athena IHS
5-7
First-Raico Delta PD
Second-Murray Routt County SO
Third-Nico Rangley PD
8 and older
First-Danny Grand County SO
Second-Umi IHS
Third-Archer Mills WY PD
Strongest Grip
4 and under
First-TeKa IHS
Second-Athena IHS
Third-Teg Delta County SO
5-7
First-Raico Delta PD
Second-Rex Garco
Third-Murray Routt County SO
8 and older
First-Umi IHS
Second-Archer Mills WY PD
Third-Danny Grand County SO
