The Delta County Fairgrounds was the site for the High Desert Police K9 Challenge held on Saturday, April 29. Despite a bit of weather, a crowd of fans, volunteers, judges, handlers and of course, the dogs, all had a great time. Several dogs from the Delta Police Department and the Sheriff’s office were awarded in several contests, including first place wins for hardest hitting and strongest grip. 

There was no entry fee for the High Desert Police K9 Challenge, but several spectators made donations, which were all applied to law enforcement K9 training and for the continued support of retired K9’s. Organizers of the event would like to send their thanks to the community for all their support for this event. 

The Winners:

Narcotics:

4 and under:

First-Bane Craig PD

Second-Jocko Montrose County SO

Third-Winston Routt County SO

5-7

First-Odin Craig PD

Second-Raico Delta PD

Third-Nico Rangely PD

8 and older

First-Umi Intermountain HS

Second-Archer Mills WY PD

Third-Danny Grand County SO

Single purpose narcotics

First-Winston Routt County SO

Second-Bull Garfield County SO

Third-Jocko Montrose County SO

Human Remains Detection

First-Allie Garfield County SAR

Second-Umi IHS

Third-Sasha Garfield County SAR

Obedience

4 and under

First-Athena IHS

Second-Bane Craig PD

Third-TeKa IHS

5-7

First-Tres North Salt Lake PD

Second-Nico Rangely PD

Third-Bull Garfield County SO

8 and older

FIrst-Umi IHS

Second-Archer Mills WY PD

Third-Sasha Garfield County SAR

Agility

4 and under

FIrst-Allie Garfield County SAR

Second-Athena IHS

Third-Bane Craig PD

5-7

First-Bull Garco

Second-Tres North Salt Lake PD

Third-Rex Garco

8 and older

First-Umi IHS

Second-Archer Mills WY PD

Third-Danny Grand County SO

Fastest Dog

4 and under

First-TeKa IHS 3.11 seconds

Second-Athena IHS 3.17

Third-Jocko Montrose County SO 3.18

5-7

First-Murray Routt County SO 2.66

Second-Nico Rangely PD 2.93

Third-Odin Craig PD 2.99

8 and older

First-Umi IHS 3.09

Second-Danny Grand County SO 3.69

Third-Archer Mills WY PD 4.53

Muzzle fighting

4 and under

First-Teg Delta County SO

Second-TeKa IHS

Third-Athena IHS

5-7

First-Murray Routt County SO

Second-Raico Delta PD

Third-Milo Grand County SO

8 and older

First-Umi IHS

Second-Danny Grand County SO

Hardest Hitting

4 and under

First-TeKa IHS

Second-Teg Delta County SO

Third-Athena IHS

5-7

First-Raico Delta PD

Second-Murray Routt County SO

Third-Nico Rangley PD

8 and older

First-Danny Grand County SO

Second-Umi IHS

Third-Archer Mills WY PD

Strongest Grip

4 and under

First-TeKa IHS

Second-Athena IHS

Third-Teg Delta County SO

5-7

First-Raico Delta PD

Second-Rex Garco

Third-Murray Routt County SO

8 and older

First-Umi IHS

Second-Archer Mills WY PD

Third-Danny Grand County SO

