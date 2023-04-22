Mark your calendars for July 3 & 4 for the 77th annual Cherry Days celebration in Paonia! Each Fourth of July, since 1947, the town of Paonia swells to nearly bursting as folks prepare for the annual event which features a parade, family and class reunions, games, arts and crafts vendors, musical performances and so much more. Noted as one of the longest running festivals in Colorado, Cherry Days is a celebration of fruit, family and fun.
The theme for this year is Our Valley Home. Many of the traditional, longtime favorite events, such as the ever popular cherry pit spit and the wood splitting contest, will be returning to the schedule. A cornhole tournament has also been added to the lineup. Headlining the Red, White & Blues state are A.J. Fullerton on Monday, July 3 and Lipbone Redding on Tuesday, July 4. Attendees can stop by the Beer & Wine Garden and try a variety of locally crafted, beers, wine and hard cider.
The all-volunteer Cherry Days 4-Ever committee organizes the event each year. Proceeds for the event has long been supplemented through the annual sale of Cherry Days buttons, a tradition that can be traced to the festival’s origins. A new button logo designed by a North Fork High School art student is chosen each year and are available at various outlets around town.
The winners of this year’s button contest have been chosen. Jaylee Hall and Josiah Peters each took home a $35 cash prize for a second-place tie, and Jasmine Vasquez won the first place prize of $50. Jasmine’s design will be the featured on the commemorative Cherry Days button for the 2023 celebration.
Watch for the official Cherry Days Guide, produced in June by the High Country Spotlight, for everything you need to know about what’s happening at Cherry Days, or visit paoniacherrydays.com to plan for this year’s festival and celebrate Our Valley Home!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.