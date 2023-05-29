The Town of Cedaredge Planning and Zoning Commission seeks interested parties to fill a three year term on the Commission. The Planning Commission is responsible for overseeing the Town’s Master Plan (a 2023/2024 Master Plan updated is planned) and overseeing land use development applications and projects. Potential candidates must be a resident of the Town of Cedaredge. Desired qualifications including either a working knowledge and understanding of land use planning, experience in land use planning, or knowledge of the Town’s Land Use Codes. Interested candidates may submit a letter of interest to Town Administrator Kami Collins no later than Friday, June 2 at noon by emailing kcollins@cedaredgecolorado.com; mailing to PO Box 398 Cedaredge CO 81413; or in person at Town Hall, 235 W Main Street, Cedaredge. Please detail qualifications in a letter of interest. For more information please call 970-856-3123 ext. 112.
