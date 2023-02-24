This is the third and final call for Title II project proposals. The Greater Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) has extended the deadline for submissions to March 3, 2023. Interested individuals and organizations are highly encouraged to apply for project funding, which will be provided through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act. The act provides payments to counties as compensation for the loss of tax income associated with federal land within their boundaries.
The proposed projects must provide direct or indirect benefits to natural resources on National Forest lands in Colorado or Wyoming, except for Black Hills National Forest, which falls under a separate RAC. In the past, projects have accomplished watershed restoration, stream stabilization, invasive plant treatments, native plant reestablishment, wildlife and fish habitat improvements, enhanced soil productivity, and road maintenance.
It is the responsibility of the project proponent to coordinate with Forest Service staff and partner agencies to ensure that the proposal is complete and meets the intent of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act. The proposals must also be pre-approved by the district ranger or forest supervisor where the project resides. Project applications and instructions on how to submit a proposal are available online at the Greater Rocky Mountain RAC website.
The Greater Rocky Mountain RAC, which represents a wide variety of citizen interests, will review the proposals, and recommend projects for funding. Proponents will be notified of the RAC meeting schedule and are encouraged to attend the meetings, which are open to the public, to answer questions about their projects. Additional information about the Secure Rural Schools Act can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/pts/home. Questions can be directed to Nicole Hutt, Greater Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee Coordinator, at nicole.hutt@usda.gov.
