Delta County Health Department is reporting three confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this week. The three individuals who contracted WNV are located in the North Fork area. Two men and one woman, ranging in age from 30-70.
WNV can infect people of all ages. Many people infected with WNV will have no symptoms; however, when present, WNV symptoms tend to include fever, headache, and fatigue. In rare cases, more severe illness and death can occur. If you have concerns, contact your healthcare provider.
Your best course of action is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Use EPA-registered insect repellent. Wear light colors, long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active.
Remember the four R’s:
- REPEL mosquitoes using EPA-registered insect repellent.
- REMOVE standing water from your home and yard.
- REPAIR or replace damaged window and door screens.
- REMIND your family, friends, and neighbors about mosquito safety.
Information on methods and materials for controlling mosquitos is available at most municipal offices and the Health Department. For more information, https://www.deltacountyco.gov/820/West-Nile-Virus---Join-the-SWAT-Team
