The Delta County School District has three school board seats open beginning in November. The available seats include District 2 – Delta area east of Highway 50, District 3 – Cedaredge/Orchard Mesa area, and District 4 – Hotchkiss to Delta. A School Board’s responsibility is to advocate for public schools. The board's primary duties include implementing and maintaining a system of checks and balances that best represent the schools and the opinions of the community and the district staff.
Anyone planning to run for the school board should understand the school district's purpose, organization, finance, government, and board procedures. A good candidate understands the proper relationship of the school board to the state, the community, and the superintendent, as well as the appropriate relationship of the individual board member to the other board members. In preparation for board candidacy, they will attend board meetings and learn the board functions, make an appointment with the district superintendent to learn more about the district, and visit www.casb.org and the district office to read as much as possible about the nature of the school board.
School board members are elected at regular biennial school elections, held on the first Tuesday in November of each odd-numbered year. A candidate for the school board must be a resident of the district and a registered voter for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election. Most Colorado school board members are elected to four-year staggered terms. Board members may be elected to serve two consecutive four-year terms unless the board has locally extended or removed term limits. Vacancies are filled by appointment until the next election.
Anyone who desires to have their name placed on the ballot as a candidate for the office of School District Board Director must file a written Statement of Intent, a completed Nomination Petition, and an Affidavit of Candidate: Qualifications and Acceptance. Potential candidates for the office of School District Board Director must first file a written Statement of Intent no later than sixty-seven days before the date of the election. This deadline is 4:30 p.m., September 1, 2023. This form is attached to the packet available at the Delta County Clerk and Recorders office.
Important information and dates for school board candidates:
File a Statement of Intent with County Clerk and Recorder
Circulate a petition for signatures to be signed by 50 eligible electors
August 9 – First-day candidates may circulate a petition
September 1 – Last day for candidates to file a petition.
Please call Caryn Gibson, Superintendent, or Delta County Clerk and Recorder for more information.
