Location: Approximately 1 mile north of Thunder road trailhead, Norwood, Colorado.
Size: Approximately 5 acres Cause: Lightning Jurisdiction: USFS/Private Containment: 100%
As of 9:30 a.m. July 30, the Thunder fire is 100% contained. Firefighters will continue to perform mop up (cleaning up) operations. Smoke may continue to be visible in the area for the next several days.
Fire managers would like to remind visitors to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead/down trees. Practice smart wildfire prevention behavior including never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites, and ensuring that their fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel methods.
Fire Information Links:
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information: (970) 874-6602 GMUG Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests website: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug West Slope Fire Information: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF
