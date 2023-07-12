The BMW Motorcycle Club of Colorado’s 51st annual Top O’the Rockies rally officially kicks off on Thursday, July 20 under the trees of Paonia Town Park. The event features live music, social events, activities, games and special presentations.
The BMW Motorcycle Club has chosen to make Paoonia Town Park its rally headquarters for the annual pilgrimage. The park is filled with colorful tents and lined with motorcycles for one weekend each July. This year’s rally will be held July 20 through July 23.
This highly-attended event brings riders from all over the United States as well as Canada. The gathering provides live music for attendees on Friday and Saturday nights and locals are welcome to check out the bikes and share in the festivities and enjoy music in the park. Thursday will feature music by Two Lane Road from 7-9 pm. Peach Street Revival will entertain attendees on Friday beginning at 7 pm, and music by Alastair Greene will close out the rally on Saturday.
The Paonia Cherry Days 4-ever committee will be serving beer and wine in the park with proceeds benefiting the Cherry Days festival. The Beer Garden opens at 11 am Thursday through Saturday and serves until 10 pm.
The club always makes a point to donate generously to local nonprofit organizations in Paonia. The North Fork High School senior class will be serving breakfast each morning during the rally. On Friday the Kids’ Pasta Project and Paonia K-8 will serve a meal at the Smith Center.
The public is always invited to enjoy the activities but is asked to stay out of the biker’s camping area for security and privacy reasons. For a full schedule of events, visit BMWMCC.org.
