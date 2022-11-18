National Hospice Care Month – November 2022
Proclamation
WHEREAS, hospice care has provided the highest quality of care to patients and their families keeping dignity intact in their homes surrounded by the people and they cherish most;
WHEREAS, serving communities across the Western Slope in numerous towns, cities, and counties to have a choice in care;
WHEREAS, care in the home is the preferred method while introducing an interdisciplinary team supported approach taking what is important to the patient;
WHEREAS, tending to physical, emotional, spiritual, and social needs take form along with training, respite care, and bereavement support;
WHEREAS, hospice professionals include physicians, nurses, social workers, therapists, spiritual caregivers, nurse aids, and volunteers making the patients needs of the utmost importance;
WHEREAS, improving quality of life through pain management and symptom control allow patients to live a full life up to their final moments with support from family, friends, an caregivers;
WHEREAS, caring for every person regardless of age, health, or social status that a human life deserves to be treated with the utmost respect while relieving pain and bringing support;
WHEREAS, 1.6 million Americans living with a life-limiting illness receive Medicare benefits in the form of hospice a year;
WHEREAS, increasing numbers have been seen recently in accessing hospice care for veterans and diverse communities
WHEREAS, providers and community members are encouraged to learn more about hospice benefits for quality end-of-life care as to fulfill the wishes of the patient;
NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that we, Touch of Care Hospice of Montrose Colorado, do hereby proclaim November 2022 as National Hospice Care Month and encourage citizens to increase their understanding and awareness of end-of-life care.
Touch of Care Hospice
Montrose, Colorado
November 1, 2022
