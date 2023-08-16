The Board of Trustees will meet for a regular meeting on Thursday, August 17 at 5 p.m. at the Cedaredge Civic Center; 140 NW 2nd Street; in the Grand Mesa Room.
Here is a link to the agenda and packet. https://cedaredgecolorado.com/DocumentCenter/View/17100/08-17-2023-Regular-Meeting-Agenda-and-Packet--PDF
