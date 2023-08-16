2024 Budget Schedule
Schedule subject to change
Attend virtually:
On Your Computer: https://bit.ly/3OBK59m| Password: 407142
On Your Phone: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 850 288 8236 | Password: 407142
August 16: Board of Trustees Work Session, 8 am – 5 pm
8 am: Light breakfast, provided by Molly’s on Main
8:15-9:30 am: Wages & Staffing; Administration; Business Licensing/Economic
Development; Trash Enterprise Proposal
9:45-11:45 am: Transportation; Water; Wastewater; Parks & Rec
12-12:45 pm: All Staff & Board Lunch, Dining Hall, provided by Creations North 1-2 pm: Cedaredge Police Department
2-4:30 pm: Cedaredge Golf Course
Sept. 7: Regular Board Work Session, 5 pm Budget Update
Sept. 21: Regular Board Meeting, 5 pm Budget Update
Oct. 19: Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, 5 pm Budget Update
Nov. 2: Board of Trustees Work Session, 5 pm Final Draft presented
November 16: Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, 5 pm Final Draft & Public Hearing
December 7: Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees, 5 pm Budget Adoption
