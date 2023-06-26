The City will be hosting an information update on the status of the Main Street traffic calming project, including the planned expansion of the test area to all thirteen blocks of Main on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 6:00 pm. The public can attend in person at City Hall Council Chambers, 360 Main St, or via zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82895026984, Meeting ID: 828 9502 6984.
The City of Delta, in partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), will be expanding its efforts to calm traffic on Main Street by using various traffic calming techniques including reducing Main Street to a single lane in each direction. Our goal is to reduce speeds, encourage truck traffic to use the truck route, increase pedestrian activity, and above all improve safety.
The City has made numerous modifications to the layout of the traffic calming techniques between 1st St and 6th St based on community and business feedback. City Manager Elyse Casselberry states “We believe our trial project is showing some success thus far and appears to be addressing our main concerns such as the average speed on Main, while showing progress towards meeting our goals, including encouraging trucks to use the truck route. The test project has helped us understand which traffic calming concepts would work on Main Street for the long-term and which will not.”
The City has received additional funding from CDOT to extend the test area to all thirteen blocks of Main Street. This means the remainder of Main Street from 7th St south to Confluence Drive will be restriped to a single lane as well, and pedestrian crossings installed. The hope is that this change will further reduce truck traffic on Main Street and decrease speeds to improve pedestrian use of Main St. Expansion of the test project is anticipated to occur in late summer.
The City has been gathering data on the effectiveness of the initial test section. Main Street saw an overall increase in traffic in 2022 of 20%. However, truck traffic decreased by 17% with a corresponding increase of 17% on the truck route! Average speeds have reduced by nearly 10 mph between 2nd Street and 6th Street. Sales Tax collections from Main Street businesses were up 7.29% in 2022 compared to Citywide Sales Tax increases of only 1.66%. And most importantly, traffic accidents decreased by 40% in 2022. The City will continue to gather data in 2023 and evaluate the effectiveness of the test project.
More information, including the draft layout plans for 7th Street south to Confluence Drive, is available on the City’s website at www.cityofdelta.net.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.