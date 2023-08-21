Limited 10-minute holds allowed during power pole replacement work
The Colorado Department of Transportation and Xcel Energy will oversee safety-critical helicopter operations in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday, August 22 through Thursday, August 24. Traffic holds for Interstate 70 will be limited to 10 minutes. Holds are necessary in order to allow crews to safely conduct work for replacing power poles in the canyon. A maximum of 15 flights will be spread out over the three work days. The goal will be to complete the work without needing 15 flights. Holds will only be allowed from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and are not allowed during morning and evening commute times.
During helicopter operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic in both directions. Traffic will be held for 10 minutes in order to protect the traveling public and provide a safe work zone for crews. Occasional lane closures may also be necessary. The Glenwood Canyon recreation path, rest areas and river access will not be affected by the helicopter operations.
Traffic Impacts
- On Tuesday Aug. 22, Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24, eastbound and westbound traffic will have 10-minute traffic holds.
- Limited holds will be allowed 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Holds will not take place during the morning and evening commute
- Occasional lane closures
