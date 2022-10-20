The top mat paving on Colorado Highway 92 started on Oct. 8 and is anticipated to be complete by the end of this week, weather permitting. Delineators and sign installation will occur this week as well. Shouldering work will start October 24 with epoxy striping to follow. Work will be occurring Monday through Saturday through the end of October.
Traffic control during resurfacing activities will operate with a clearly identified pilot car escorting vehicles through the work zone. Motorists should stay behind the pilot car and not follow other work vehicles that may be entering closed lanes. Drivers should plan their travel time accordingly as up to 15-20 minute delays are anticipated. Drivers should also use caution and maintain awareness of edge drop offs, vertical edges, and rough roads through the construction zone while construction is proceeding. Reduced speeds are recommended even when work is not actively being completed. Please do not try to circumvent the traffic control that is in place as that results in further delays to other drivers.
Anticipated Traffic Impacts
- Work is scheduled Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- For the resurfacing work from Hotchkiss to Crawford, motorists should expect single-lane, alternating traffic and 15-20 minutes delays during this work.
- Pilot car operations will be in place during resurfacing operations in order to ensure the safety of motorists and workers. Motorists must follow pilot cars.
Project information is available at:
● Project information hotline: 970-291-0527
● Project email: CO92HotchkissCrawford@gmail.com
● Project website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co92resurfacing
