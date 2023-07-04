Message from the Co-Leadership Team
Immigrant Heritage Month gives people across the United States an opportunity to explore their own heritage and celebrate the shared diversity that forms the unique story of our country. The mission of Tri-County Health Network is to collaborate with our communities to improve health for everyone. Advocating for the rights and well-being of disadvantaged community members, especially immigrants, is at the heart of this mission.
Immigrant Heritage Month inspires a collective vision that commits to repairing the damage inflicted by long-established policies and systems rooted in dehumanization and oppression. When our communities embrace the complexities of our immigrant heritage, we can foster greater understanding and empathy for one another. This is a critical step in changing the exclusionary systems that continue to act as barriers to opportunity today. Embracing our complexities leads us toward building inclusionary systems that welcome immigrants, optimize their contributions and honor their humanity.
We cannot change the past, but we can shape the future by committing to dismantling injustice and promoting inclusivity throughout our communities.
We invite you to join us this month as we celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month. Please take a look at the many events we are co-hosting with our community partners to honor the contributions and stories of immigrants that make our community vibrant. There are numerous opportunities to learn, eat delicious food from various countries, dance, read, watch films, and heal.
Lastly, we want to encourage you to reflect on your or your family’s immigration story and challenge you to learn the stories of your neighbors, co-workers and friends. By making these connections, we weave a web of connectedness that makes our communities strong and resilient!
Mission Moment
"At the Ridgeway Farmers Market outreach, Amy Clewell and her son Seamus approached us with inquiries about our mental health program. We gifted Seamus with a book titled "Gizmo's Pawsome Guide to Mental Health". He generously donated five dollars to the mental health program after receiving helpful answers from Claudia and me. Seamus' mother, Amy, informed us that he had been saving the money for a cause that held significant importance to him. We expressed our gratitude to both of them for their valuable contribution." - Darlene Mora, Community Health Worker
Fairwell to Lynn Borup
After 12 years as the Executive Director, Lynn will be retiring from TCHN. Lynn is responsible for launching the organization and building it from the ground up. What started as a small non-profit with just a couple of programs and employees has grown into a thriving organization with close to 40 employees and dozens of programs. Her vision and passion to address health equity in our communities is unparallel. Through her leadership, TCHN has helped thousands of people over the last 12 years. Although we are sad to see our fearless leader go, we are excited for her in this next chapter and wish her all the best. TCHN will miss you, Lynn!
Team Spotlight
Welcome to our new Co-Executive Director Leadership Team!
- Amy Rowan, Co-Executive Director of Care Coordination
- Melanie Montoya Wasserman, Co-Executive Director of Advocacy and Inclusion
- Matt Schroeder, Co-Executive Director of Operations
Behavioral Health Care Coordinator Update
The Behavioral Health Care Coordinator (BHCC) links people in San Miguel County to available behavioral health treatment and mental wellness promotion resources. At the same time, the coordinator advocates on behalf of clients, helps clients navigate the behavioral health system and resources and coordinates referrals to ensure a streamlined experience for clients. The Care Coordinators, Randi Latham and Maria Valadez (Spanish speaking) assist clients in overcoming barriers faced in accessing or receiving services needed to maintain well-being and independence through direct services or referrals to other community resources. The BHCC also provides cross-agency and system coordination partners with regional behavioral health resources.
Skyline Film Screening
May was Mental Health Month, and in that spirit, CTC partnered with local athlete Jonny Zaugg and local filmmaker Kael Van Buskirk for a free screening of their film “Skyline” at the Palm Theater on Thursday, May 11. Around 75 people gathered at the Palm Theatre to watch the film and participate in a Q&A session with Jonny Zaugg regarding mental health in the mountains. We are thankful for the opportunity to share information about CTC and for our local partners who joined us to provide resources on mental health, substance use, and other health-related issues.
Top Enrollment Site
Our TCHNetwork’s Health Coverage Guide team was recognized for being one of the top assistance organizations sites in Colorado. We are proud to be among the top 10 enrollment sites in the state with the highest number of Connect 4 Health Colorado enrollments. Our team comprises three enrollers, two of whom are bilingual, who are dedicated to helping as many people as possible with enrollment assistance. They possess extensive knowledge of current insurance options and are kind and passionate about their work with clients.
As the Public Health Emergency has come to an end, a lot of people in Colorado may lose their health insurance. However, don't worry! We have enrollment specialists who can assist you in updating your Medicaid details or applying for low-cost insurance via Connect 4 Health Colorado. Best of all, our services are completely free of charge.
Farmers Markets Begin
We just started participating with the Telluride and Ridgway Farmers Market this year. Here is our days for these events, please stop by and say hi!
Telluride: June 30, July 14, July 28, Aug 11, Aug 25
Ridgway: July 21, Aug 4
Welcome Intern
TCHNetwork would like to welcome Carson Richards to the team this summer. Carson is a summer intern at TCHNetwork with interests in care coordination and multicultural advocacy. She previously worked in basic science at the Harvard Medical School for several years before deciding to tackle health issues from a broader perspective. While working for a medical billing advocacy startup, she became especially interested in addressing social determinants of health. She currently attends the University of Virginia, where she is majoring in Global Public Health. When she's not working, she can usually be found hiking with friends and her dog Jojo. She is a fluent Spanish speaker and we couldn't be more excited to have her on the team!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.