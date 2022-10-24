Expect delays and heavy equipment operation Oct. 17 through Nov. 21
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District announce the Trickle Park road repairs project on National Forest System Road (NFSR) #121. This project consists of repairing and replacing drainage structures (culverts) and reconstructing the roadway which includes road grading and surfacing. Construction will begin Oct. 17 and start at the intersection of NFSR #126 – Weir and Johnson and continue to the intersection of NFSR #257 – Cottonwood Road. Over 3 miles of road will be reconstructed.
Visitors can expect two-hour traffic delays Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near the area. This project addresses needed repairs and improvements to the Trickle Park road. Please be kind and patient with the contractors working under the guidance of the Forest Service.
For additional information, project updates, alternate routes or questions please contact Chris Phelps at Christopher.Phelps@USDA.gov or the Grand Valley Ranger District at (970) 242-8211.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.