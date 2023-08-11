The City of Delta Light and Power has been informed by some of our customers that a solar sales company is going door to door spreading false information to sell solar systems. The company's representatives are telling people that they are working on behalf of the City of Delta or for the City of Delta and telling people that the electric rates are going up 200 to 300 percent. This is not true.
The City of Delta has always worked diligently to keep rates as low as possible. We are not in full control of the cost associated with and needed to purchase, transmit, and deliver electricity. We are not in full control of prices the City receives to purchase, transmit, and deliver. We do acknowledge that rates will have to increase in the near future as cost of services and the price of needed equipment has increased greatly in the last few years.
The Delta Area has been inundated by solar companies trying to sell systems. Below are a few key points to keep in mind when considering having a solar system installed.
▪ Make sure the group is a reputable company. We recommend a company that is regional as the system will need servicing or problems resolved.
▪ Get a few quotes or a second opinion.
▪ Verify with your power provider that you are being told the truth about their Net Metering
Policy and potential charges that would apply. Also, ask them to verify the solar company’s
prediction on energy offsets that would apply.
▪ Take a hard look at your return on investment. Find the realistic monthly savings when
comparing the cost to install as well as the cost that may occur if part or all of the solar system goes down in the future.
You should also ask any group that is soliciting door-to-door if they have a solicitation license. The City of Delta has local laws that prohibit a company from soliciting you without a permit in an effort to vet the criminal and scams that sometimes accompany these groups.
If you have any questions, please reach out to the City of Delta at 970-874-7566.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.