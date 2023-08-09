Temporary closure in place for public and worker safety
In the interest of ensuring the highest level of safety for public and construction personnel, Forest Officials with the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District have made the decision to implement a temporary closure of the Bear Creek National Recreation trail from Aug. 11 through October for a large scale reconstruction project.
Crews began work Monday, July 24, to reconstruct various portions of the trail, including extensive construction of stone retaining walls, drainage structures and low water crossings. Upon further consideration and assessment, it was determined that a temporary closure of the trail between Bear Creek and Yellowjacket Mine is necessary during the reconstruction project. This proactive measure will allow crews to carry out their work efficiently and without interruption, while safeguarding the well-being of visitors to the area.
Upper Bear Creek trail will remain open for use and is accessible through Engineer Pass and Horsethief trail. Hikers are encouraged to explore the upper portion of the trail during the closure period and experience the beauty of the GMUG National Forests.
“The safety of the public and the workers involved in the trail reconstruction project is our top priority,” stated Neil Perry, Ouray Ranger District Recreation Management Specialist. “By closing the affected section of the trail for a short period of time, we aim to complete reconstruction work efficiently and mitigate potential hazards during the construction process.”
During the closure period, signage will be placed at key points on the trail to indicate the closure area. We ask visitors to respect the closure and stay clear of the area for their safety. For more information on the trail reconstruction project, contact the Ouray Ranger District at 970-240-5300.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com.
