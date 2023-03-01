Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to South River Road near Cool Rock trail east of Delta in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area for a report of a duck hunter who was overdue and was reported missing by his family. Deputies and the Delta County Search and Rescue Team conducted an extensive search of the area for the missing hunter, Wayne Phillips, by air, ground and in the water. However, due to inclement winter weather and river ice, search efforts were suspended on December 30, 2022, and Mr. Phillips was not located by search teams.
On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communication Center received a call from an individual fishing on the Gunnison River near the area Search and Rescue Teams were looking for Mr. Phillips. The fisherman told dispatchers he had found what he believed to be a body in the river. Deputies responded to the area to investigate and confirmed a body was in the Gunnison River. The Delta County Search and Rescue Team and Delta County Coroner’s Office were notified and responded to assist with the recovery.
Upon recovery of the body and completion of an autopsy, Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the Delta County Coroner’s Office have identified the deceased as Mr. Wayne Phillips. The Sheriff’s Office and Delta County Search and Rescue Team wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Phillips family during this difficult time and are thankful we were able to help bring closure to the family following this tragic accident.
Mr. Phillips was located approximately 150-yards west of the main area searched in December 2022. The search for Mr. Phillips was one of the most lengthy, complex searches in the history of Delta County Search and Rescue Team and included over 500-man hours, as well as the utilization of numerous resources from across Delta County and beyond and included underwater and aerial drones, sonar, search dogs, multiple search and rescue teams, fixed wing aircraft and use of the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office helicopter. Sheriff Mark Taylor and Search and Rescue Commander Randy Toltz would like to thank all our partners for their time and efforts in the search to locate Mr. Phillips.
The Delta County Search and Rescue Team is staffed entirely by volunteers and is funded largely by donations. If you are interested in volunteering or would like to donate to the Team, you may contact Commander Randy Toltz by emailingsar@deltacountyco.gov. Donations may also be made payable to the attention of Delta County Search & Rescue and dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office at 555 Palmer Street – Delta, CO 81416.
