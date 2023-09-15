The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies have restarted the US Highway 6 and 20 Road intersection improvements project near Fruita. Work this week will primarily be setting concrete barriers and traffic control devices in preparation for closing the Interstate 70 Frontage Road south of US Highway 6 due north of the River Road intersection. Additionally, there will be turn movement restrictions at the 20 Rd. and US Highway 6 intersection. Access to 20 Rd. from US 6 will be restricted to right in and right out. There will be no left turn movements allowed from US 6 to 20 Rd. The railroad crossing will be closed for the remainder of the project, which is anticipated to be complete in early 2024. Construction activities were paused in May 2023 due to construction work coordination conflicts with the Union Pacific Railroad. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12 the Union Pacific Railroad crews will begin their construction activities at this location.
Additional roadway project traffic impacts will go into effect beginning on Sept. 9. There will be a closure of the River Road and I-70 Frontage Rd. intersection. The intersection will remain closed for approximately three weeks to construct the improvements within this area. Beginning Sept. 18, a full closure of 20 Rd. North of US Highway 6 will be in place for approximately two weeks to complete caisson installation work. Work at 20 Rd. includes installation of a new traffic signal.
Crews finished the widening of 20 Rd. in May 2023 before construction was paused. Crews will now begin the partial reconstruction of the intersection. The existing intersection is offset, and the new intersection will realign the northbound approach of 20 Rd., also known as I-70 Frontage Road, to US 6 to align with the southbound approach.
After construction, the intersection will be signalized with dedicated turn lanes. Other elements of the project include the reconstruction of a portion of River Road at the tie-in to the intersection. Currently the alignment and high speeds create difficulties for left-turning vehicles.
US 6 serves as a primary connection between local cities and I-70. 20 Road serves local traffic to residential and agricultural areas, as well as providing a bridge over I-70. There is a high volume of vehicles traveling through this intersection due to the bridge crossing that provides access to the south side of I-70. The Union Pacific railroad crosses 20 Road just south of the intersection. This intersection was identified in a 2011 CDOT intersection priority study as needing several safety improvements.
Once complete, the project will improve the drivability for motorists on this busy thoroughfare in Mesa County. US 6 is often utilized as an alternate route for I-70 traffic in the event of a crash or incident on the interstate.
The project is part of CDOT’s 10-year plan. It is one of several CDOT roadway improvement projects along the US 6 corridor in Mesa County during the 2022-2023 construction season
Traffic Impacts
- Work will be performed Monday-Friday, 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.
- Access to 20 Road from US 6 will be restricted to right turn in and right turn out only. There will be no left turn movements allowed from US 6 to 20 Road at the intersection of US 6 and 20 Rd. The recommended detour in place is: 19 Road (north) to J Road (east) to 22 Road (south).
- Additional impacts will include a full closure of the River Road and I-70 Frontage Road intersection for approximately three weeks in mid September.
- An additional closure of 20 Rd. will be required in mid September to complete caisson installation work for approximately two weeks.
- Full closure of the railroad crossing for an extended period of time while the work is completed.
- 12’ width restriction for commercial vehicles.
Project Information
For additional information about this project:
- Call the project information line at 970-291-0527
- Email the project team at: US620RoadProject@gmail.com
- Visit the project website at: codot.gov/projects/projectname
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
- Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
- Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp
- Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts
- See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures
- Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post onHighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.