Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced that it is investing $2,040,000 in projects to reduce wildfire risk and restore healthy forests through the Good Neighbor Authority.
Made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the investments will fund the following projects:
· San Isabel National Forest - Goals are to reduce hazardous fuels around Blue and Bear Lake Campground area. $75,000
· White River National Forest – The primary purpose is to reduce fuel loading adjacent to private/county lands providing defensible space to communities and firefighter safety in the Boulder Creek and Frisco Backyard project areas. $1,015,000
· White River National Forest - Funds will be used to reduce fuel loading across a landscape affected by mountain pine beetle epidemic. Improve forest resiliency by increasing age class and forest structure diversity at the stand level in the Swan Mountain project area. $20,000
South Dakota:
· Black Hills National Forest - This funding will support a state forester who can assist with timber sale preparation, as well as resource surveys for upcoming projects. Additionally, it will enable the State of South Dakota to facilitate access to hard-to-reach Forest Service parcels that need vegetation treatment. $480,000
Wyoming:
· Bighorn National Forest – The project will fund a Wyoming State Forestry Department seasonal forester position to provide the Forest Service assistance from the State of Wyoming. The State of Wyoming will provide forestry personnel to assist with the pre-National Environmental Policy Act silviculture work, implementation of timber sales, and implementation of timber stand improvement activities. $150,000
· Medicine Bow/Routt National Forest - The primary purpose of the Sandstone North project is to reduce hazardous fuels around private property and along Hwy 70, which is a major wildfire suppression fuel break in the Sierra Madre Range. This project also serves to enhance the aspen stands and associated wildlife habitat in the area. $300,000
“We look forward to working with our state partners on these projects. In the Rocky Mountain Region, the work will primarily focus on reducing hazardous fuels and assisting with timber sale preparation,” said Regional Forester Frank Beum, “and combined, all of the projects will enhance forest and watershed health while providing job opportunities in rural communities.”
Working with states through collaboratives and Good Neighbor Authority agreements strengthen partnerships, enhance shared stewardship, and prioritize and advance work to improve forests conditions and protect communities based on state and federal management plans.
Established by Congress in 2014, Good Neighbor Authority provides the Forest Service a simple and straightforward way to enter into management agreements with states, tribes and counties. Today, the Good Neighbor Authority is essential in pooling federal, state, Tribal, and county resources to complete more forest, rangeland, and watershed restoration work on national forests and grasslands.
