The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs.
Direct Hire Authority, which has been granted by the Office of Personnel Management, will be used to fill these positions in an accelerated manner. The vacancy announcements will be posted onwww.usajobs.gov. Applications must be submitted to USA Jobs by the closing date on the job announcement; note that the closing dates are from December 16-20, 2022.
For more information, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/fire-aviation. Be sure to review each job announcement carefully for required information to include in your application. Selections will take place between January 23 - February 7, 2023. Please direct any questions that you have to the fire management organization in the Forest or Grassland where you would like to work:
Arapaho/Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland
Supervisor’s Office: Ft. Collins, CO; http://www.fs.usda.gov/arp
Contact Information: Scott Nutt, Zone Training Officer scott.nutt@usda.gov
Alternate: Cody Peel, Fire Staff Officer Jonathan.Peel@usda.gov
Bighorn National Forest
Supervisor’s Office: Sheridan, WY; http://www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn
Contact Information: Jon Warder, Forest Fire Management Officer jon.warder@usda.gov
Alternate: Matthew Weakland, District Fire Management Officer Matthew.Weakland@usda.gov
Black Hills National Forest
Supervisor’s Office: Custer, SD; http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills
Contact Information: Jared Hohn, Deputy Fire Staff Officer jared.j.hohn@usda.gov
Alternate: Aaren Nellen, Zone Training Officer aaren.l.nellen@usda.gov
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests
Supervisor’s Office: Delta, CO; http://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug
Contact Information: Sean Stafford, Fire Staff Officer sean.stafford@usda.gov
Alternate: Carrie Powell, Zone Training Officer Carrie.Powell@usda.gov
Medicine Bow/Routt National Forests, Thunder Basin National Grassland
Supervisor’s Office: Laramie, WY; http://www.fs.usda.gov/mbr
Contact Information: Jeremy Dietz, Deputy Fire Staff Officer jeramy.dietz@usda.gov
Alternate: Scott Nutt, Zone Training Officer scott.nutt@usda.gov
Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands
Supervisor’s Office: Chadron, NE; http://www.fs.usda.gov/nebraska
Contact Information: Aaren Nellen, Zone Training Officer aaren.l.nellen@usda.gov
Alternate: Brian Daunt, Fire Staff Officer brian.daunt@usda.gov
Pike/San Isabel National Forests, Cimarron/Comanche National Grasslands
Supervisor’s Office: Pueblo, CO
Contact Information: Paul Delmerico Deputy Fire Staff Officer paul.delmerico@usda.gov
Alternate: Tom Barter, Zone Training Officer thomas.barter@usda.gov
Rio Grande National Forest
Supervisor’s Office: Monte Vista, CO; http://www.fs.usda.gov/riogrande
Contact Information: Derrick Rader, Deputy Fire Staff Officer derrick.rader@usda.gov
San Juan National Forest
Supervisor’s Office: Durango, CO; http://www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan
Contact Information: Richard Bustamante, Fire Staff Officer richard.bustamante@usda.gov
Shoshone National Forest
Supervisor’s Office: Cody, WY; http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone
Contact Information: Clint Dawson Deputy Fire Staff Officer clint.dawson@usda.gov
White River National Forest
Supervisor’s Office: Glenwood Springs, CO; http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver
Contact Information: Jim Genung, Deputy Fire Staff Officer james.genung@usda.gov
Alternate: Eric White, Zone Training Officer eric.white@usda.gov
Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement, and to be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people. Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.
