The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs. 

Direct Hire Authority, which has been granted by the Office of Personnel Management, will be used to fill these positions in an accelerated manner. The vacancy announcements will be posted onwww.usajobs.gov. Applications must be submitted to USA Jobs by the closing date on the job announcement; note that the closing dates are from December 16-20, 2022.  

For more information, please visit  https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/fire-aviation. Be sure to review each job announcement carefully for required information to include in your application. Selections will take place between January 23 - February 7, 2023. Please direct any questions that you have to the fire management organization in the Forest or Grassland where you would like to work: 

Arapaho/Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland 

Supervisor’s Office: Ft. Collins, CO; http://www.fs.usda.gov/arp

Contact Information: Scott Nutt, Zone Training Officer scott.nutt@usda.gov

Alternate: Cody Peel, Fire Staff Officer Jonathan.Peel@usda.gov

Bighorn National Forest 

Supervisor’s Office: Sheridan, WY; http://www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn

Contact Information: Jon Warder, Forest Fire Management Officer jon.warder@usda.gov

Alternate: Matthew Weakland, District Fire Management Officer Matthew.Weakland@usda.gov

Black Hills National Forest

Supervisor’s Office: Custer, SD; http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills

Contact Information: Jared Hohn, Deputy Fire Staff Officer jared.j.hohn@usda.gov

Alternate: Aaren Nellen, Zone Training Officer aaren.l.nellen@usda.gov

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests 

Supervisor’s Office: Delta, CO; http://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug

Contact Information: Sean Stafford, Fire Staff Officer sean.stafford@usda.gov

Alternate: Carrie Powell, Zone Training Officer Carrie.Powell@usda.gov

Medicine Bow/Routt National Forests, Thunder Basin National Grassland 

Supervisor’s Office: Laramie, WY; http://www.fs.usda.gov/mbr

Contact Information: Jeremy Dietz, Deputy Fire Staff Officer jeramy.dietz@usda.gov

Alternate: Scott Nutt, Zone Training Officer scott.nutt@usda.gov

Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands

Supervisor’s Office: Chadron, NE; http://www.fs.usda.gov/nebraska

Contact Information: Aaren Nellen, Zone Training Officer aaren.l.nellen@usda.gov

Alternate: Brian Daunt, Fire Staff Officer brian.daunt@usda.gov

Pike/San Isabel National Forests, Cimarron/Comanche National Grasslands

Supervisor’s Office: Pueblo, CO

http://www.fs.usda.gov/psicc

Contact Information: Paul Delmerico Deputy Fire Staff Officer paul.delmerico@usda.gov

Alternate: Tom Barter, Zone Training Officer thomas.barter@usda.gov

Rio Grande National Forest 

Supervisor’s Office: Monte Vista, CO; http://www.fs.usda.gov/riogrande

Contact Information: Derrick Rader, Deputy Fire Staff Officer derrick.rader@usda.gov

San Juan National Forest

Supervisor’s Office: Durango, CO; http://www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan

Contact Information: Richard Bustamante, Fire Staff Officer richard.bustamante@usda.gov

Shoshone National Forest

Supervisor’s Office: Cody, WY; http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone

Contact Information: Clint Dawson Deputy Fire Staff Officer clint.dawson@usda.gov

White River National Forest

Supervisor’s Office: Glenwood Springs, CO; http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver

Contact Information: Jim Genung, Deputy Fire Staff Officer james.genung@usda.gov  

Alternate: Eric White, Zone Training Officer eric.white@usda.gov

Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement, and to be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people. Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.

