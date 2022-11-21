Utility Rates Increasing Significantly
Due to rising inflation, the need for major infrastructure repairs and upgrades, and the increasing costs of construction, the town needs to raise its water, sewer, and trash rates to a minimum of $130 a month. This is breathtaking, especially for those living at the lower edges of the wage scale and those on a fixed income. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions of TABOR, our water, sewer, and trash services are structured as independent businesses, which means that the town must rely only on the fees received to provide services.
Grants can be used for improvements, NOT services, but all grants need matching funds that come from the money in the sewer, water, and trash funds, which, again, are paid for by fees. It is a catch-22 that places the town in a very hard position. The Paonia Board of Trustees has agonized over this difficult decision, but realized that without the increases, we cannot continue to provide clean drinking water to the town, meet state standards on sewage treatment, or pay for trash fees.
Help for Utility Bills if You Qualify for LEAP
There is help, however, for households that qualify for the LEAP program. LEAP assistance is offered by the state to help pay energy bills for low-income households. The Town offers a reduction on utility bills for anyone who brings in a notification that they qualify for the LEAP program. The Board hopes to increase the amount of the reduction to LEAP-qualified households so that it will offset the new increase in the rates. You can pick up a LEAP qualification form at Town Hall.
