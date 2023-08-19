The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District will upgrade two vault toilets in the Ward Lake recreation area on the Grand Mesa. Replacement of the vault toilets will begin Aug. 21, 2023.
The replacement process requires heavy equipment to be utilized. For public health and safety, the area surrounding the vault toilets will be closed for the duration of the project.
The first vault toilet, situated at the Ward Creek parking lot, will undergo replacement. As a result, the southern end of the parking lot will be closed to public use. Access to the Ward Lake boat ramp will still be available to ensure no disruption to recreational activities on the lake.
A temporary closure of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #121.1E will be required for the second vault toilet replacement. Recreational activities are prohibited in the closure area. The public is asked to adhere to this closure and pay close attention to all signage. Travelers and forest visitors should be alert and avoid areas where heavy equipment is working.
The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 1, 2023.
For questions or additional information, contact the Grand Valley Ranger District at (970) 242-8211.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.