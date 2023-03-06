Last month, Cedaredge High School (CHS) student Amara Fancher and five other local students were recognized for their writing skills. Members of the Grand Mesa Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9221 honored the youngsters for winning the Post’s patriotic writing contests. Along with Amara, winning essays were written by CHS students Jocelyn Wolcott and Keaton Sanders, and by Cedaredge Middle School students Hunter Hoerr, Brody Durfee and Kimbrough Herber.
Responding to the question “Why is the veteran important?” Amara wrote a heartfelt essay about her father. Amara went on to win at the VFW district and state levels. As a result of her successes, she will represent Colorado in the national contest held on March 4 in Washington, D.C. It’s been five years since a student representing the local Post reached the national level.
Each year, VFW posts from throughout the nation sponsor two competitions which challenge young people to channel their patriotic zeal into written and spoken expressions. The “Voice of Democracy” competition invites high school students to express themselves by addressing democratic and patriotic themes. Nearly 25,000 high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors take part in the contest which awards more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives.
“Patriot’s Pen” invites students in grades 6-8 to enter their essays. This competition distributes more than $1.4 million in state and national awards to winning writers. Last year, more than 68,000 students took part in the nationwide contest.
The contests will be held again this year. Schools will be notified of rules, eligibility requirements and application procedures for the 2023-24 competitions. All entries must be sponsored by a local VFW post.
Amara Fancher’s essay:
Why is the veteran important?
A VFW Voice of Democracy Essay
by Amara Fancher
I am going to tell you a story. Not about a fair maiden and a dashing prince. No, I’d like to tell you a story about the hidden heroes in our communities. The men and women who clean their plates, because they know what hunger is. Men and women who double check their blindspots, and hold loved ones with hardened hands. Who are haunted by things unseen, and go into battle each day to experience sweet normality.
In reality, I am telling you a story about my dad.
I didn’t pay much attention to things when I was little. I would play with bugs and dolls, using my imagination to pass the time. My mom would watch me and my sisters play, worries concealed. I had always known that my momma was there. And I knew that dad was at work.
No, he was not deployed. Not anymore. He was in the mines. Hundreds of feet below, breathing coal dust and bearing equipment easily as heavy as he was. I remember his eyes more than anything, the sharp blue gray shrouded in black. How tall he was. His smile, tired, but tender.
I remember seeing him limp sometimes, his body waging battles that were older than I am now. He tells me about his time in the service. About the places he saw, the people he learned from and lived with. About being beaten. About being hungry.
He tells me these things, but there is no way that I could ever know how deep and how true it all is. And I pray that my loved ones and I won’t need to. From the deepest regions of my heart, I wish I could know just what to say, just what to do, to solve the conflicts that rage around our world. To take back all the pain.
But the reality is this.
Our world is harsh, and everyday millions of people go through war to stay alive. Millions of people go out into chaos for the hope of freedom. For peace. For families, friends, loved ones, and strangers. For land, resources, religion, and power. Whatever the reason, people fly into conflicts in hopes of diffusing the situation. Because, for every soldier on the front lines, there is a family far behind them, hoping and praying that they will come home alive.
My dad came home. Everyday, he carries his experiences with him. Everyday, bits and pieces of him are changed because of the efforts he committed himself to.
I love my dad, and I could never imagine losing him.
Not here at home, and not across the world either.
When a soldier comes home, we pray they are the same as they were when they left. But the trials they face change them. Not entirely. But in the way they will hold themselves. How they will take in information, process sensations and react to conflicts.
Combat changes people. The honor, medals, and recognition are bitter fruits of labor. There is no way to articulate what it takes to give yourself over to the greater good. It is not impossible, but you must first walk through the flames of war to understand the burden.
There is no easy way of coming back from war. No easy way to go back to everyday life. The transition from combat to cardio, bullets to bills, is something I can only imagine. The anxieties, injuries, and fear don’t just go away.
The psychology of it is different for everyone. Thus, the cities, hometowns, jobs, and people that veterans return to can be both a relief and a struggle. In many cases there is little accommodation for veterans when they come home. In spite of this, the adversity and the challenges, veterans are pushed into old patterns of life. Many struggle, and many fall into mental and physical distress.
These people have walked through hellfire for our freedom.
My dad, a veteran, has been through it all. He is my inspiration. He is why I believe, with my whole heart, that veterans are not just important, but monumentally brave in what they have faced. These are the men and women who have built our foundations, supported us, and protected us through trial after trial. These people, who you see on the corner with cardboard signs. Who you see wounded. Who you see living and electrifying our communities . . . They are the pillars of our society. And it is our duty to serve them as best as we can, because they have served us in ways that we cannot hope to repay.
