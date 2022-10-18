The Valley Symphony Association is delighted to announce that musician, educator, and Colorado native Troy Raper will guest conduct the orchestra at the annual Christmas by Candlelight concerts on Saturday, December 3, at 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 4. Performances will feature both the orchestra and chorus. Katy Kristoffersen is in her second year as the VSA Chorus conductor.
“We’re excited to welcome Troy as our orchestra guest conductor for our annual Christmas by Candlelight concerts,” VSA President Hartland H. Clubb, Jr., said.
Raper has been teaching since 1988. He received his bachelor's in music education from the University of Northern Colorado and his master's degree in education from Lesley University with an emphasis in educational technology. He is in his first year of retirement after 31 years in education.
“During my years as a conductor in the Grand Valley, I have had many students, young and old, perform in the VSA Orchestra, so getting a chance to work with this outstanding music organization in this setting is a tremendous honor,” Raper said.
Throughout his career, Raper’s school orchestras were consistently awarded superior ratings at music festivals from Palisade to Disneyland. Many former students are now accomplished professional teachers and performers around the country.
As an active advocate in Colorado for teaching, Raper spent 10 years as chair/board member for the Colorado All State Orchestra Governing Board. He has also served as a board member of the Colorado Chapter of the American String Teachers Association, and as a member of the Colorado Music Educators Association state board. Raper currently serves as production manager and librarian to the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra. As an accomplished musician with broad performing experience, he has played with orchestras and for festivals all over the west and sits as principal bassist for the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra. He performs regularly in various jazz bands, recording studios, and as a concert soloist.
The VSA supports volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys. Founded in 1970, the VSA is celebrating their 51st season. This year, they have rolled out a new performance schedule with quarterly concerts, starting in September, with upcoming concerts in December, February, and April, and both the orchestra and chorus will perform at all four concerts. Along with encouraging ticket sales to a more diverse demographic, the group is looking to attract new musicians, sponsors, and volunteers to support the organization, “to keep us in the music-making business,” Clubb said.
For information, news on the 2022-2023 season, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St) and in Montrose at Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Rd) and Colorado Smiles (601 S 3rd St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.net.
