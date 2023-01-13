To City of Delta Water Consumers:
Your water is completely safe to consume and use for household tasks. There are no known contaminants in the water. The state has recently changed regulations, which now requires 90% of backflow devices to be tested across the City on all City owned and commercial/industrial owned businesses. Unfortunately, we did not receive near enough participation from some of our businesses across town to reach our compliance ratio. By not meeting the new state requirement, the City is required to issue a public notice, which happens to give the impression the water is unsafe. The City assures that the quality and safety of the water is a top priority and will continue to uphold those standards. The purpose of backflow devices is to keep potentially contaminated water from entering back into our main water system that can later be passed onto a consumer downstream. Most of the devices not tested, were irrigation devices that prevent water in the sprinkler systems from getting back into the main water supply either through backflow or backsiphonage. Unfortunately, we can not force these businesses to test these devices right now since these devices are not in service due to seasonal irrigation. By not being in service, there is very little risk of contamination. Just because these devices were not tested last year does not indicate that they are not properly functioning. The city continually monitors chlorine levels and performs bi-monthly bacteriological testing to ensure the safest drinking water possible. Please pass this information along and reach out with any further questions. Thank you,
Sincerely, Water Department
(970)-874-7912
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.