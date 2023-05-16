Randy and Karen Bradshaw are the owners of the Mesa Moon Motel in Cedaredge. They hosted an open house on April 20; they were showing off their newly renovated rooms. These are really nice rooms, and the Motel has never looked better!
Gone are the days of the floral wallpaper, and in with rustic mountain appeal. You can sit by the fire pit and people watch or you can retreat to your own oasis. These cozy rooms offer privacy and relaxation.
You can get a variety of room types, a single king bed, a queen with twin, kitchenettes and so much more.
For more information on the Mesa Moon, contact Karen or Randy at 970-856-3222 or go online to https://www.mesamoonmotel.com/.
Mesa Moon has fantastic prices and a home-away-from-home atmosphere. Enjoy great rates and take in all that Cedaredge has to offer. Whether it is for your out-of-town guests, a business trip, or you are looking for a great girl-weekend away, Mesa Moon is a great place to stay.
