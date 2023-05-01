Delta County Libraries offers many informative, educational, and entertaining programs for you and your family to enjoy. For more information, visit the events calendar at www.deltalibraries.org.
Delta Library Closed for Move:
The Delta Library will be closed temporarily starting in May to move to the new library building. Please visit deltalibraries.org and sign up for our newsletter for on-going updates.
Delta County Reads! Join the community for Delta County Reads! Delta County Libraries, the Paradise Theatre, and the Blue Sage Literary Committee present the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling and the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the 2023 Delta County Reads program. Copies of the book are available at all five libraries in Delta County, and at checkout the reader will receive up to four tickets per book to attend a free showing of the film at the Paradise Theatre in May. Tickets are redeemable for complimentary licorice wands and jelly beans during the film. The Paradise Theatre is hosting multiple showings of the film starting Wednesday, May 3 through Sunday, May 7, 2023. For showtimes, contact the Paradise Theatre at 970.527.6610 or visit paradiseofpaonia.com. This program is free to all Delta County residents.
Make-Your-Own Wand Kits:
Visit the libraries in May to pick up a take-home activity kit with instructions and supplies to make your own wand! The kits include chopsticks or pencils, star eraser toppers, acrylic paint pens and washi tape. Available during library hours while supplies last. This kit is offered in conjunction with the 2023 Delta County Reads Program.
Register for the 2023 Summer Reading Program:
Are you looking for something FUN to do this summer? The 2023 Summer Reading Program, “All Together Now,” explores friendship, community, kindness, and, of course, STORIES! The eight-week program offers opportunities for participants of all ages to read and enjoy fun activities while earning prizes throughout the summer. Registration is FREE and opens Saturday, May 20. Sign up in-person at the libraries or online at deltalibraries.org and start your summer adventure today!
Create Your Summer Playlist:
Freegal is a music service that is free with your library card. Freegal is a treasure trove of over 18 million songs, from over 93,000 music labels across the globe. Available with a library card at www.deltalibraries.org.
Checkout Seeds! Beginning in March, the Delta County Seed Library has seeds available for patrons to take home and plant! Visit the libraries during open hours or search our online catalog to browse and select seeds. For more information visit www.deltalibraries.org.
Passwords Are Here: We take your privacy very seriously. And that is why we have added an extra layer of security for your library account with the addition of unique passwords. Passwords protect your reading history and personally identifiable information. Visit www.deltalibraries.org to learn more.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting:
Delta County Libraries is inviting you to attend this month’s Library Board meeting on Wednesday, May 17 at 4:00pm at Paonia Library. Visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information and to familiarize yourself with what was discussed last month.
Children
Work Together Comedy, Magic, and Juggling Show: Join us for some family-friendly fun with performer Ann Lincoln to kick off the 2023 Summer Reading Program! Anything can happen when participants work with Ann and her live rabbit and dove to create some awesome entertainment. The show includes lots of audience participation, both on-stage and off, and time to pet the bunny after the show. It is sure to be an afternoon of laughter, magic, and community. Wednesday, June 7 at 1:00pm at Paonia Town Park and 4:00pm at Delta Lions Club Pavilion.
Lego Club at Cedaredge Library:
K-5 children are invited to join the LEGO Club! Explore your creativity and master STEM challenges with LEGO. Club meetings take place from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the second Thursday of every month.
Book Bundles at Cedaredge Library: Visit Cedaredge Library during normal business hours to check out bundles of children’s books about various subjects, including dinosaurs, holidays, cars, and more!
Weekly Storytimes and Play Groups:
Play Group at Crawford Library: Every Tuesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783.
Storytime at Cedaredge Library: Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674.
Storytime at Delta Library: Cancelled during the move to the new library building.
Play Group at Hotchkiss Library: Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Hotchkiss Library at 970.399.7781.
Play Group at Cedaredge Library: Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674.
Storytime at Paonia Library: Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881.
Teens
Teen Literary Magazine:
Presented by Montrose and Delta County Libraries, teens are invited to submit original poetry, fiction, personal essays, and comics for publication in the annual Teen Literary Magazine. Submissions are open to 6th through 12th graders and will be accepted through May 15, 2023. All submissions will be reviewed and edited for publication by an editing team comprised of Montrose and Delta County teens. Writers will be contacted by the editing team prior to publication. The Teen Literary Magazine will be distributed to area schools and libraries in the fall of 2023. Visit the events calendar atwww.deltalibraries.org for more information.
Teen Book Club: Teens are invited to Fuel Coffee in Delta to discuss their favorite books, book series, and authors! The teen book club meets from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Fuel on the last Wednesday of every month. Contact the library for more information at 970.874.9630.
Calling all Teens! The libraries are seeking teen volunteers to help plan programs and projects for teens. Visit the website to apply at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/teen- volunteer-app/.
Adults
Come Share Your Stories:
Connect with your community and witness stories performed on the spot by the CU Boulder’s Playback Theater Ensemble. CU Boulder’s Playback Theatre Ensemble returns to Western Colorado with their Critical Conversations Project, a series of interactive theatrical programs which seek to build community by bringing community members’ stories to life. This free community event will be held at Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center on Thursday, May 18 from 12pm to 2pm. Contact the Cedaredge Library for more information at 970.399.7674.
Cedaredge Craft Group: Adults are invited to Cedaredge Library to join a social group for all crafty types! Meet with other crafters, show off your crafts, and share resources. Anyone may attend, even if they are not currently crafting. This group meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Cedaredge Library.
Digging Your Roots Genealogy Group:
Whether you are new to genealogy research or an old pro hankering for a conversation with those who share your passion, the “Digging Your Roots” Genealogy Group is for you! Get started on your research, share your recent discoveries, or bring a research project or family album you are working on. The group meets the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30am to 12:00pm at Cedaredge Library. Contact the library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
Surface Creek Writers Group:
Adults are invited to join the Surface Creek Writers Group at the Cedaredge Library. Local author Kathy Sparacino will lead the group in critiquing one another’s material and encouraging creative writing projects. The group will meet on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library.
Let’s Play Scrabble!
Whether you are a seasoned tournament player or a newcomer to the game, join us for a fun-filled afternoon of Scrabble playing. The Delta County Scrabblers meet at Fuel Coffee starting in May for the move to the new library building. Every Saturday from 1:00pm to 3:30pm at Fuel Coffee.
Delta Library Book Club: The Delta Library Book Club meets the first Wednesday of every month from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. During the move to the new library building, the book club will meet at Doghouse Espresso. This month we will be discussing “Path Between the Seas” by David McCullough on Wednesday, May 3 at 1:00pm at Doghouse Espresso.
Bereavement Book Club:
Join us for HopeWest’s Bereavement Book Club. Topics include death, dying, grief, and mourning through the discussion of various forms of literature. Check out the assigned book from the library every month and then join a moderated group discussion about the book. The group meets the second Wednesday of every month from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. This book club is moderated by Claire Dauwe, HopeWest Bereavement & Youth Coordinator. The Bereavement Book Club will meet at HopeWest (195 Stafford Ln) during the move to the new library building. If you would like to attend from the comfort of your own home, contact Claire at cdauwe@hopewestco.org or 970.914.2047 for a virtual option.
Hotchkiss Knitters: Adults are invited to join the Hotchkiss Knitters for ideas, help, and good company the first and third Wednesday of every month from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Hotchkiss Library. All skill levels are welcome! Contact Hotchkiss Library for more information at 970.399.7781.
Fiber Friends Knitting Group:
Join the Fiber Friends at Paonia Library to knit, crochet, and enjoy other forms of fiber arts. The Fiber Friends aim to enhance and support fiber skills in the community. Bring your own supplies. All ages and skill levels are welcome! The third Saturday of every month from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Contact Paonia Library for more information at 970.399.7881.
Daytime Book Club at Paonia: Join the Daytime Book Club at Paonia Library! We gather every month to discuss a variety of books based on a monthly theme. Participants pick a book to read that fits the theme and are invited to share a brief (3 minute) book summary of their pick during the meeting. All genres are encouraged! The theme for May is ‘Moscow.’ The first Thursday of every month at 3:00pm. Please contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881 for more information.
Evening Book Club at Paonia: Join the Evening Book Club at Paonia Library! We gather the second Wednesday of every month to discuss a variety of books compiled by club members. This month’s book discussion is West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge on Wednesday, May 10 from 3:30pm to 5:00pm.
Service Announcements
Free Legal Appointments: Delta County Libraries offers FREE legal clinics, by appointment, for parties who have no attorney, on the second Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Patrons can meet with a lawyer by phone or video conference to discuss civil legal cases. Contact the libraries to sign up for an appointment. Cedaredge 970.399.7674. Crawford 970.399.7783. Delta 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss 970.399.7781. Paonia 970.399.7881.
Check Out Map Kits and State Parks Passes: Plan your next outdoor adventure with resource kits for the Gunnison Basin and the Uncompahgre Plateau, or a pass to visit Colorado State Parks! Map resource kits and Colorado State Parks passes are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries.
Wireless Printing: Send documents or photos from anywhere using a personal computer or device. Prints can be picked up and paid for at any library in Delta County during open hours. Available now at Delta County Libraries.
Checkout Hotspots and Chromebooks: Internet hotspots and Chromebook computers are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries. Check them out separately or in tandem for all your internet and computer needs! To learn more, contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org/3d-objects/.
StoryWalks®
Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge:
The May-June StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is Giraffes Say: How Are You? / ¿Cómo estás? by Angela Dominguez. When two giraffe friends find a baby ostrich, they have some questions. Is baby ostrich hungry? Shy? Tired? Ostrich says no! So how does she feel? Friendship awaits in this book about feelings, expressed both in English and in Spanish. Find out how the story goes on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford:
The May-June StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is Water: The Life Blood of Agriculture presented by the Black Mesa CattleWomen. Learn about local water and the many irrigation methods used to water crops in the North Fork. Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783 for more information.
Sweitzer Lake StoryWalk® in Delta:
The May-June StoryWalk® book at Sweitzer Lake State Park is I Need a Hug/Necessito un Abrazo by Aaron Blabey. A tiny porcupine just wants a cuddle. All of the other animals turn him away because of his prickly spikes. But finally the porcupine meets an animal who’s happy to hug — a snake! Un diminuto puercoespín solo quiere que lo acurruquen, pero los demás animales huyen de él a causa de sus espinas. Por suerte, al final el puercoespín encuentra a un animal que está dispuesto a darle un abrazo... ¡una serpiente! Find out how the story goes on the Sweitzer Lake Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information.
Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss:
The May-June StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is My Heart Fills with Happiness / Mi Corazón se Llena de Alegría by Monique Gray Smith. The sun on your face. The smell of warm bannock baking in the oven. Holding the hand of someone you love. What fills your heart with happiness? This beautiful board book, with illustrations from celebrated artist Julie Flett, serves as a reminder for little ones and adults alike to reflect on and cherish the moments in life that bring us joy. La luz del sol en la cara. El aroma de bannock caliente horneándose. Agarranr la mano de alguien querido. ¿Qué llena tu corazón de alegría? Este hermoso libro en cartoné, con ilustraciones de la artista de renombre Julie Flett, sirve como recordatorio tanto para pequeños como adultos a pensar en y apreciar los momentos de la vida que nos llenan de alegría. Find out how the story goes at the fairgrounds park in Hotchkiss. Then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk.
Literacy Program
High School Equivalency Testing: For information on High School Equivalency (HiSET®) testing, please contact the adult literacy administrator at 970.874.9630 or literacy@deltalibraries.org.
High School Equivalency Classes: No classes in May. For more information and to sign up for future classes, please contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.
English Language Learning Classes: No classes in May. Summer session starts in June. Registration is required and enrollment is limited! Please contact the Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information and to sign up.
College Exam Proctoring: Do you need a proctor to complete a college exam? Please contact the adult literacy administrator at 970.874.9630 or literacy@deltalibraries.org.
Para obtener información en español, favor de llamar a Claudia o a Adriana al 970.874.9630 o por correo electrónico a cbishop@deltalibraries.org o achavira@deltalibraries.org.
