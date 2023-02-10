Things are moving along nicely at the future home of the Delta Library and Innovation Workspace! On Wednesday, February 1, library staff toured the building site to see how the remodel is coming along. The building is transforming into a library space that will serve the community for years to come!
Project Update and Q&A
Hosted by the City of Delta
Wednesday, March 29 at 6pm
Bill Heddles Recreation Center
We are working hard preparing for the move and there is so much to do! You can help by participating in our community poll to choose a logo. The poll closes on Monday, February 13. Click the link to cast your vote!
We anticipate moving in May and we need your help! Please click here https://deltalibraries.org/forms/volunteer-application/ to fill out a volunteer application indicating you can help with the move.
Delta County, Colorado, February 2023. Delta County Libraries offers many informative, educational, and entertaining programs for you and your family to enjoy. For more information, visit the events calendar at www.deltalibraries.org.
Are You a Library User? Become a Library Lover! Tell us why you love the libraries during National Library Lovers Month in February! Visit our website, Facebook page, or any library to express your love.
Love Libraries? Love Learning. With your library card, you have access to over 500 online continuing education courses and dozens of online library tutorials. Visit our online library at www.deltalibraries.org to get started.
We Love Your Privacy. We take your privacy very seriously. That is why, beginning March 28, we are adding an extra layer of security to your library account with the addition of unique passwords. More information coming soon!
Moving Book Sale:
The Friends of the Delta Library host a moving book sale at Delta Library on Wednesday, February 15 from 10:00am to 6:00pm and Thursday, February 16 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Come browse for great deals on books, movies, and more. Help us clear out our stock of books before the big move! Proceeds of the sale support Delta Library. For more information call 970.874.9630 or visit the library.
Free Rapid Testing Kits and Masks! Delta County Libraries has COVID-19 rapid test kits, KN95 masks, and surgical masks in stock for distribution to the public. Kits and masks are available at the libraries during normal business hours. For more information contact the libraries. Cedaredge @ 970.399.7674. Crawford @ 970.399.7783. Delta @ 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss @ 970.399.7781. Paonia @ 970.399.7881.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Delta County Libraries is inviting you to attend this month’s Library Board meeting on Wednesday, February 15 at 4:00pm at Crawford Library. Visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information and to familiarize yourself with what was discussed last month.
Children
Lego Club at Cedaredge and Delta Libraries:
K-5 children are invited to join the LEGO Club! Explore your creativity and master STEM challenges with LEGO. Club meetings take place from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the second Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the third Wednesday of every month.
Book Bundles at Cedaredge and Delta Libraries: Visit Cedaredge and Delta Libraries during normal business hours to check out bundles of children’s books about various subjects, including dinosaurs, holidays, cars, and more!
Weekly Storytimes and Play Groups
Play Group at Crawford Library:
Every Tuesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783.
Storytime at Delta Library:
Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.
Play Group at Hotchkiss Library at Memorial Hall.:
Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Hotchkiss Library at 970.399.7781.
Play Group at Cedaredge Library:
Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674.
Storytime at Paonia Library:
Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881.
Teens
Teen Book Club: Teens are invited to Fuel Coffee in Delta to discuss their favorite books, book series, and authors! The teen book club meets from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Fuel on the last Wednesday of every month. Contact the library for more information at 970.874.9630.
Calling all Teens! The libraries are seeking teen volunteers to help plan programs and projects for teens. Visit the website to apply at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/teen- volunteer-app/.
Adults
Book Talks with BonnaSue Draper: Local author BonnaSue Draper joins us for a series of book talks to present and sign copies of her newly published book, The Other Side: A Tale of the American Revolution. The Other Side is a searingly honest novel that explores the conflicts and contradictions of America’s birth amid America’s original sin. Based on the author’s family history, The Other Side offers a timely message of freedom, justice, and power. Wednesday, February 1 at 2:00pm at Delta Library, hosted by the Delta Library Book Club.
Wednesday, February 8 at 2:00pm at Hotchkiss Library.
Friday, February 10 at 2:00pm at Paonia Library. Friday, February 24 at 10:30am at Cedaredge Library, hosted by the Digging Your Roots Genealogy Club.
Cedaredge Craft Group:
Adults are invited to Cedaredge Library to join a social group for all crafty types! Meet with other crafters, show off your crafts, and share resources. Anyone may attend, even if they are not currently crafting! This group meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm at Cedaredge Library.
Digging Your Roots Genealogy Group: Whether you are new to genealogy research or an old pro hankering for a conversation with those who share your passion, the “Digging Your Roots” Genealogy Group is for you! Get started on your research, share your recent discoveries, or bring a research project or family album you are working on. The group meets the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30am to 12:00pm at Cedaredge Library.
Delta County Scrabblers:
Join the Delta County Scrabblers at Delta Library! Whether you are a seasoned tournament player or a newcomer to the game, join us for a fun-filled afternoon of Scrabble. Every Saturday from 1:00pm to 3:30pm at Delta Library.
Delta Library Book Club: The Delta Library Book Club meets the first Wednesday of every month from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Delta Library. This month, BonnaSue Draper joins the book club to talk about and sign copies of her newly published book The Other Side. Wednesday, February 1 at 2:00pm.
Bereavement Book Club:
Join us at Delta Library for HopeWest’s Bereavement Book Club. Topics include death, dying, grief, and mourning through the discussion of various forms of literature. Check out the assigned book from the library every month and then join a moderated group discussion about the book. The group meets the second Wednesday of every month from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Delta Library. This book club is moderated by Claire Dauwe, HopeWest Bereavement & Youth Coordinator.
Hotchkiss Knitters:
Adults are invited to join the Hotchkiss Knitters for ideas, help, and good company the first and third Wednesday of every month from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Hotchkiss Library. All skill levels are welcome! Contact Hotchkiss Library for more information at 970.399.7781.
Fiber Friends Knitting Group:
Join the Fiber Friends at Paonia Library to knit, crochet, and enjoy other forms of fiber arts. The Fiber Friends aim to enhance and support fiber skills in the community. Bring your own supplies. All ages and skill levels are welcome! The third Saturday of every month from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Contact Paonia Library for more information at 970.399.7881.
Daytime Book Club at Paonia: Join the Daytime Book Club at Paonia Library! We gather every month to discuss a variety of books based on a monthly theme. Participants pick a book to read that fits the theme and are invited to share a brief (3 minute) book summary of their pick during the meeting. All genres are encouraged! The theme for February is ‘Paris.’ The first Thursday of every month at 3:00pm. Please contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881 for more information.
Evening Book Club at Paonia:
Join the Evening Book Club at Paonia Library! We gather the second Wednesday of every month to discuss a variety of books compiled by club members. This month’s book discussion is The End of Your Life Book Club, a memoir by Will Schwalbe, on Wednesday, February 15 from 3:30pm to 5:00pm.
Service Announcements
Check Out Snowshoes. Through a partnership with The Nature Connection, the Cedaredge Library has a fleet of snowshoes available for checkout! Snowshoes are available for a one-week checkout period with a valid library card. Specific details apply. Contact the Cedaredge Library or visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information.
Free Legal Appointments: Delta County Libraries offers FREE legal clinics, by appointment, for parties who have no attorney on the second Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Patrons can meet with a lawyer by phone or video conference to discuss civil legal cases. Contact the libraries to sign up for an appointment. Cedaredge 970.399.7674. Crawford 970.399.7783. Delta 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss 970.399.778. Paonia 970.399.7881.
Check Out Map Kits and State Parks Passes. Plan your next outdoor adventure with resource kits for the Gunnison Basin and the Uncompahgre Plateau, or a pass to visit Colorado State Parks! Map resource kits and Colorado State Parks passes are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries.
Wireless Printing: Send documents or photos from anywhere using a personal computer or device. Prints can be picked up and paid for at any library in Delta County during open hours. Available now at Delta County Libraries.
Checkout Hotspots and Chromebooks: Internet hotspots and Chromebook computers are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries. Check them out separately or in tandem for all your internet and computer needs! To learn more, contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org/3d-objects/.
StoryWalks®
Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge: The January-February StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is Baking Day with Grandma by Anika Denise. Three bouncing little bear siblings, wrapped tight in their winter clothes, can’t wait to tromp through the snow for Baking Day at Grandma’s! In a rhyming text that begs to be sung, the bears and their grandma pour and mix and stir–with breaks for hot cocoa and dancing–to create the perfect wintry treat. Then they wrap it up as gifts in ribbons to show that sweets are even better when they’re shared. With a recipe in the back, this is a perfect family feel-good story for the fall, winter, and any holiday spent with grandparents. Find out on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford: The January-February StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is Mama Do You Love Me by Barbara M. Joosse. This tender story about a sensitive little girl who lives in the Arctic focuses on her attempts to learn just how much her mother loves her. In a simple question-and-answer format, the girl repeatedly asks her mother if she loves her, imagining different scenarios to test her mother’s devotion. What would Mother do if the young girl doused a lamp with water? What would Mother do if the girl pretended she was an angry polar bear? What would Mother do if the young girl ran away from home? No matter what the girl imagines she would do, her mother’s reassuring answers let her know how deeply loved and precious she really is. Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783 for more information.
Sweitzer Lake StoryWalk® in Delta: The January-February StoryWalk® book at Sweitzer Lake State Park is If You Were a Penguin by Wendell and Florence Minor. In this simple, rhyming picture book, the youngest readers will learn about penguins. This is the perfect read-aloud for teachers and parents to share with young children as they imagine what life as a penguin is like! Find out how the story goes on the Sweitzer Lake Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information.
Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss: The January-February StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Over in the Arctic by Marianne Berkes. This book combines singing, counting, and full-body action with terrific cut-paper illustrations that kids will want to imitate. Over in the Arctic, the snow goose “honks” and the wolf “howls.” Children too will joyfully honk and howl while they count the baby animals and sing to the tune of “Over in the Meadow.” And they’ll hunt for hidden animals on each page. Find out how the story goes at the fairgrounds park in Hotchkiss. Then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk.
Literacy Program
High School Equivalency Testing: For information on High School Equivalency
(HiSET®) testing, please contact the adult literacy administrator at 970.234.7175 or literacy@deltalibraries.org
High School Equivalency Classes:
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00am at Delta Library. For more information and to sign up, please contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.
English Language Learning Classes:
Classes are held every Tuesday and Wednesday January 10 through May 25 with sessions offered at 1pm and 6pm. Registration is required and enrollment is limited! Please contact the Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information and to sign up.
College Exam Proctoring: Do you need a proctor to complete a college exam? Please contact the adult literacy administrator at 970.234.7175 or literacy@deltalibraries.org.
Para obtener información en español, favor de llamar a Claudia o a Adriana al 970.874.9630 o por correo electrónico a cbishop@deltalibraries.org o achavira@deltalibraries.org.
