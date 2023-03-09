Delta County Libraries offers many informative, educational, and entertaining programs for you and your family to enjoy. For more information, visit the events calendar at www.deltalibraries.org.
Delta County Reads!
Join the community for Delta County Reads! Delta County Libraries, the Paradise Theatre, and the Blue Sage Literary Committee present the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling and the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the 2023 Delta County Reads program. Copies of the book are available at all five libraries in Delta County, and at checkout the reader will receive up to four tickets per book to attend a free showing of the film at the Paradise Theatre in May. Tickets are redeemable for complimentary licorice wands and jelly beans during the film. The Paradise Theatre is hosting multiple showings of the film starting Wednesday, May 3 through Sunday, May 7, 2023. For showtimes, contact the Paradise Theatre at 970.527.6610 or visit paradiseofpaonia.com. This program is free to all Delta County residents.
Voices of the Western Slope: Dinosaurs in Ouray!
Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center and Delta County Libraries present “Voices of the Western Slope,” a series of entertaining, engaging, and informative presentations on noteworthy topics of the Western Slope. The March program is Dinosaurs in Ouray! Did dinosaurs live in Ouray? Find out from someone who has seen the evidence–local geologist, outdoorsman, and marathon runner Rick Trujillo. Fans of dinosaurs, geology, and the local terrain are sure to be fascinated by this presentation. Join us on Tuesday, March 7 at 6pm at Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center. Seating is limited, available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a recommended donation of $10 per person at the door. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 or Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center at 970.856.9195.
Tax Outreach Program: Through a partnership with the Community Resource Center and Get Ahead Colorado, Delta County Libraries is offering a schedule of drop-in programs to provide resources and answer questions about tax returns. A tax certified representative will be available to educate people about the credits they may be eligible for, answer questions, and provide support to people who are self-filing. The representative cannot file any forms or compute your taxes for you, but they can answer questions and make follow up appointments if additional information is needed. The program schedule is as follows: Wednesday, March 1 from 10:30am to 1:30pm at Delta Library. Thursday, March 9 from 10:30am to 12:30pm at Delta Library and 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Paonia Library. Thursday, March 23 from 10:30am to 12:30pm at Delta Library and 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library. Thursday, April 13 from 10:30am to 12:30pm at Delta Library and 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Paonia Library.
About Town: Delta Library and Innovation Workspace. Join us for a town-hall-style meeting to learn more about the future Delta Library and Innovation Workspace! We will hear project updates from the city and library followed by a Q&A session. Wednesday, March 29 from 6pm to 8pm at Bill Heddles Recreation Center. This event is hosted by the City of Delta.
Genealogy and History:
In celebration of National Genealogy Day in March, we invite you to explore the genealogy and history resources that are available for free with a library card. Visit our online library at www.deltalibraries.org to get started.
Checkout Seeds! Beginning in March, the Delta County Seed Library has seeds available for patrons to take home and plant! Visit the libraries during open hours or search our online catalog to browse and select seeds. For more information visit www.deltalibraries.org.
We Love Your Privacy: We take your privacy very seriously. That is why, beginning March 28, we are adding an extra layer of security to your library account with the addition of unique passwords. Passwords provide extra security by protecting reading history and personally identifiable information. Visit www.deltalibraries.org to learn more.
Free Rapid Testing Kits and Masks! Delta County Libraries has COVID-19 rapid test kits, KN95 masks, and surgical masks in stock for distribution to the public. Kits and masks are available at the libraries during normal business hours. For more information contact the libraries. Cedaredge @ 970.399.7674. Crawford @ 970.399.7783. Delta @ 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss @ 970.399.7781. Paonia @ 970.399.7881.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Delta County Libraries is inviting you to attend this month’s Library Board meeting on Wednesday, March 15 at 4:00pm at Delta Library. Visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information and to familiarize yourself with what was discussed last month.
Children
Lego Club @ Cedaredge and Delta Libraries:
K-5 children are invited to join the LEGO Club! Explore your creativity and master STEM challenges with LEGO. Club meetings take place from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the second Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the third Wednesday of every month.
Book Bundles at Cedaredge and Delta Libraries: Visit Cedaredge and Delta Libraries during normal business hours to check out bundles of children’s books about various subjects, including dinosaurs, holidays, cars, and more!
Weekly Storytimes and Play Groups
Play Group at Crawford Library: Every Tuesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783.
Storytime at Delta Library:
Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.
Play Group at Hotchkiss Library at Memorial Hall:
Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Hotchkiss Library at 970.399.7781.
Play Group at Cedaredge Library:
Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674.
Storytime at Paonia Library:
Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881.
Teens
Teen Book Club: Teens are invited to Fuel Coffee in Delta to discuss their favorite books, book series, and authors! The teen book club meets from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Fuel on the last Wednesday of every month. Contact the library for more information at 970.874.9630.
Calling all Teens! The libraries are seeking teen volunteers to help plan programs and projects for teens. Visit the website to apply at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/teen- volunteer-app/.
Adults
Author Talk with Joseph Colwell:
Join us at Cedaredge Library for a presentation and book signing of local author Joseph Colwell’s latest novel. The Hermit of Puccini Ridge is the story of a fictitious woman who grew up in the North Fork, moved to California, then returned a broken woman after a series of traumatic experiences. She obtained title to through the Homestead Act of 40 acres that Joe and his wife now own and live on. “Opal,” as she is called in the book, is based on the life of Hazel Short, who lived there for 50 years. Although the story of Opal is fiction, it does tell of life on the mesa in the mid-20th century. Opal was a survivor, along with many of the early pioneers who struggled to live in a semi-remote and harsh setting. Friday, March 17 at 11:00am at Cedaredge Library. Contact the Library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
Mental Health First Aid: Delta County Libraries presents Mental Health First Aid, a virtual training, in March. Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults. You’ll build skills and confidence you need to reach out and provide initial support to those who are struggling. You will also learn how to help connect them to appropriate support. This program is led by Julie Stransky and will be held via Zoom on Thursday, March 23 from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Please register at https://tinyurl.com/MentalHealthFAcourse. For more information contact Julie at 913.221.3443.
Author Talk with Judy Fairchild:
Local author J.S. Fairchild joins the Delta Library Book Club in April to talk about and sign copies of her novel, The Old Eve Tree. During the summer of 1952, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, seven-year-old Tilly Harris begins to see her world differently. This story, told through her eyes, discovers prejudice against differences, truths that have to be hidden, cruelty disguised as righteousness, and strength in standing up for what is right. Wednesday, April 5 at 2:00pm at Delta Library. Participation in the book club is not required to attend this event.
Cedaredge Craft Group: Adults are invited to Cedaredge Library to join a social group for all crafty types! Meet with other crafters, show off your crafts, and share resources. Anyone may attend, even if they are not currently crafting! This group meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm at Cedaredge Library.
Digging Your Roots Genealogy Group:
Whether you are new to genealogy research or an old pro hankering for a conversation with those who share your passion, the “Digging Your Roots” Genealogy Group is for you! Get started on your research, share your recent discoveries, or bring a research project or family album you are working on. The group meets the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30am to 12:00pm at Cedaredge Library.
Surface Creek Writers Group:
Adults are invited to join the Surface Creek Writers Group at the Cedaredge Library. Local author Kathy Sparacino will lead the group in critiquing one another’s material and encouraging creative writing projects. The group will meet on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library.
Delta County Scrabblers:
Join the Delta County Scrabblers at Delta Library! Whether you are a seasoned tournament player or a newcomer to the game, join us for a fun-filled afternoon of Scrabble. Every Saturday from 1:00pm to 3:30pm at Delta Library.
Delta Library Book Club: The Delta Library Book Club meets the first Wednesday of every month from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Delta Library. This month we will be discussing “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks on Wednesday, March 1 at 2:00pm.
Bereavement Book Club:
Join us at Delta Library for HopeWest’s Bereavement Book Club. Topics include death, dying, grief, and mourning through the discussion of various forms of literature. Check out the assigned book from the library every month and then join a moderated group discussion about the book. The group meets the second Wednesday of every month from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Delta Library. This book club is moderated by Claire Dauwe, HopeWest Bereavement & Youth Coordinator.
Hotchkiss Knitters:
Adults are invited to join the Hotchkiss Knitters for ideas, help, and good company the first and third Wednesday of every month from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Hotchkiss Library. All skill levels are welcome! Contact Hotchkiss Library for more information at 970.399.7781.
Fiber Friends Knitting Group:
Join the Fiber Friends at Paonia Library to knit, crochet, and enjoy other forms of fiber arts. The Fiber Friends aim to enhance and support fiber skills in the community. Bring your own supplies. All ages and skill levels are welcome! The third Saturday of every month from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Contact Paonia Library for more information at 970.399.7881.
Daytime Book Club @ Paonia:
Join the Daytime Book Club at Paonia Library! We gather every month to discuss a variety of books based on a monthly theme. Participants pick a book to read that fits the theme and are invited to share a brief (3 minute) book summary of their pick during the meeting. All genres are encouraged! The theme for February is ‘Paris.’ The first Thursday of every month at 3:00pm. Please contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881 for more information.
Evening Book Club at Paonia: Join the Evening Book Club at Paonia Library! We gather the second Wednesday of every month to discuss a variety of books compiled by club members. This month’s book discussion is Wish You Were Here by Jodi Piccoult on Wednesday, March 15 from 3:30pm to 5:00pm.
Service Announcements
Check Out Snowshoes:
Through a partnership with The Nature Connection, the Cedaredge Library has a fleet of snowshoes available for checkout! Snowshoes are available for a one-week checkout period with a valid library card. Specific details apply. Contact the Cedaredge Library or visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information.
Free Legal Appointments: Delta County Libraries offers FREE legal clinics, by appointment, for parties who have no attorney on the second Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Patrons can meet with a lawyer by phone or video conference to discuss civil legal cases. Contact the libraries to sign up for an appointment. Cedaredge 970.399.7674. Crawford 970.399.7783. Delta 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss 970.399.778. Paonia 970.399.7881.
Check Out Map Kits and State Parks Passes:
Plan your next outdoor adventure with resource kits for the Gunnison Basin and the Uncompahgre Plateau, or a pass to visit Colorado State Parks! Map resource kits and Colorado State Parks passes are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries.
Wireless Printing:
Send documents or photos from anywhere using a personal computer or device. Prints can be picked up and paid for at any library in Delta County during open hours. Available now at Delta County Libraries.
Checkout Hotspots and Chromebooks:
Internet hotspots and Chromebook computers are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries. Check them out separately or in tandem for all your internet and computer needs! To learn more, contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org/3d-objects/.
StoryWalks®
Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge: The March-April StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is Waking Dragons by Jane Yolen. Wake up with a pair of sleepy dragons and the knight who must get them ready for school! Find out on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford: The March-April StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin. They love chicken tacos, beef tacos, great big tacos, and teeny tiny tacos. So, if you want to lure a bunch of dragons to your party, you should definitely serve tacos. Buckets and buckets of tacos. Unfortunately, where there are tacos, there is also salsa. And if a dragon accidentally eats spicy salsa . . . oh, boy. You’re in red-hot trouble. Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783 for more information.
Sweitzer Lake StoryWalk® in Delta: The March-April StoryWalk® book at Sweitzer Lake State Park is Unicorn Day by Diana Murray. Hooray! Hooray! It’s Unicorn Day! When unicorns come out to play. The most important rule of Unicorn Day is to have fun, fun, fun! The unicorns are celebrating their favorite day of the year, complete with rainbows, cupcakes, butterflies, and all sorts of joyful things. But when it’s revealed there’s an imposter in their midst, the party comes to a screeching halt... Will the unicorns welcome all and continue their fun in all its glittery glory? Find out how the story goes on the Sweitzer Lake Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information.
Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss: The March-April StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Grumpycorn by Sarah McIntyre. Unicorn wants to write the most fabulous story in the world. He has a fancy notebook. A special fluffy pen. He has everything just perfect. But Unicorn has NO IDEA what to write! When his friends try to join in, will Unicorn turn into a... GRUMPYCORN? Find out how the story goes at the fairgrounds park in Hotchkiss. Then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk.
Literacy Program
High School Equivalency Testing: For information on High School Equivalency (HiSET®) testing, please contact the adult literacy administrator at 970.874.9630 or literacy@deltalibraries.org.
High School Equivalency Classes: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00am at Delta Library. For more information and to sign up, please contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.
English Language Learning Classes: Classes are held every Tuesday and Wednesday January 10 through May 25 with sessions offered at 1pm and 6pm. Registration is required and enrollment is limited! Please contact the Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information and to sign up.
College Exam Proctoring: Do you need a proctor to complete a college exam? Please contact the adult literacy administrator at 970.874.9630 or literacy@deltalibraries.org.
Para obtener información en español, favor de llamar a Claudia o a Adriana al 970.874.9630 o por correo electrónico a cbishop@deltalibraries.org o achavira@deltalibraries.org.
