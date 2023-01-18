Delta County, Colorado, January 2022. Delta County Libraries offers many informative, educational, and entertaining programs for you and your family to enjoy. For more information, visit the events calendar at www.deltalibraries.org.
New Year, New Language. Mango Languages is an online language learning tool that offers instruction in more than 70 languages and it is FREE with your library card. Learn anywhere, anytime, with the language app. Visit our online library at www.delibraries.org to get started.
Cabin Fever Book Sale. The Friends of the Crawford Library host their annual Cabin Fever Book Sale at Crawford Town Hall on Friday, February 3 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, February 4 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. Volunteers are needed for this event. Please contact the library for more information at 970.399.7783.
Bring in Your Seeds! Delta County Libraries is accepting seed returns and donations for the 2023 growing season! Bring your seeds to any library in Delta County during library hours through the end of January. Seeds must be properly labeled, sealed in a plastic bag, and completely dry. Please do not use library book drops for seed donations. For more information, visit our website or contact your local library.
Free Rapid Testing Kits and Masks! Delta County Libraries has COVID-19 rapid test kits, KN95 masks, and surgical masks in stock for distribution to the public. Kits and masks are available at the libraries during normal business hours. For more information contact the libraries. Cedaredge @ 970.399.7674. Crawford @ 970.399.7783. Delta @ 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss @ 970.399.7781. Paonia @ 970.399.7881.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting. Delta County Libraries is inviting you to attend this month’s Library Board meeting on Wednesday, January 18 at 4:00pm at Cedaredge Library. Visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information and to familiarize yourself with what was discussed last month.
The Friends of the Cedaredge Library Are Accepting Book Donations. The Friends of the Cedaredge Library are accepting new and gently used hardback and paperback books. They cannot accept textbooks, reference books, foreign language books, religious books, philosophy or social science books, books on current events or politics, how-to books, or VHS tapes. Bring acceptable book donations to the Cedaredge Library donation shed during library hours. Contact the library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
Children
Lego Club
@ Cedaredge and Delta Libraries. K-5 children are invited to join the LEGO Club! Explore your creativity and master STEM challenges with LEGO. Club meetings take place from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the second Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the third Wednesday of every month.
Book Bundles @ Cedaredge and Delta Libraries. Visit Cedaredge and Delta Libraries during normal business hours to check out bundles of children’s books about various subjects, including dinosaurs, holidays, cars, and more!
Weekly Storytimes and Play Groups
Play Group
@ Crawford Library. Every Tuesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783.
Storytime
@ Delta Library. Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.
Play Group
@ Hotchkiss Library @ Memorial Hall. Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Hotchkiss Library at 970.399.7781.
Play Group
@ Cedaredge Library. Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674.
Storytime
@ Paonia Library. Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881.
Teens
Teen Book Club
@ Delta. Teens are invited to Delta Library to discuss their favorite books, book series, and authors! The teen book club meets from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Delta Library on the last Wednesday of every month.
Calling all Teens! The libraries are seeking teen volunteers to help plan programs and projects for teens. Visit the website to apply at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/teen- volunteer-app/.
Adults
Seed Sorting Party
@ Cedaredge. Calling all volunteers, seed library supporters, and seed enthusiasts! Come help us get the seed library ready for the 2023 growing season. We need your help sorting, packaging and labeling seeds. You’ll be working with a variety of seeds donated by our patrons, with the expert guidance of Elizabeth Buckingham from Quiet Farm. Light refreshments will be provided. Join us at Cedaredge Library on Friday, January 20 at 11:00am.
Cedaredge Craft Group. Adults are invited to Cedaredge Library to join a social group for all crafty types! Meet with other crafters, show off your crafts, and share resources. Anyone may attend, even if they are not currently crafting! This group meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm at Cedaredge Library.
Digging Your Roots Genealogy Group.
Whether you are new to genealogy research or an old pro hankering for a conversation with those who share your passion, the “Digging Your Roots” Genealogy Group is for you! Get started on your research, share your recent discoveries, or bring a research project or family album you are working on. The group meets the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30am to 12:00pm at Cedaredge Library.
Delta County Scrabblers.
Join the Delta County Scrabblers at Delta Library! Whether you are a seasoned tournament player or a newcomer to the game, join us for a fun-filled afternoon of Scrabble. Every Saturday from 1:00pm to 3:30pm at Delta Library.
Delta Library Book Club. The Delta Library Book Club meets the first Wednesday of every month from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Delta Library. This month’s book is “Half Broke Horses” by Jeannette Walls on Wednesday, January 4 at 2:00pm.
Bereavement Book Club. Join us at Delta Library for HopeWest’s Bereavement Book Club. Topics include death, dying, grief, and mourning through the discussion of various forms of literature. Check out the assigned book from the library every month and then join a moderated group discussion about the book. The group meets the second Wednesday of every month from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Delta Library. This book club is moderated by Claire Dauwe, HopeWest Bereavement & Youth Coordinator.
Hotchkiss Knitters. Adults are invited to join the Hotchkiss Knitters for ideas, help, and good company the first and third Wednesday of every month from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Hotchkiss Library. All skill levels are welcome! Contact Hotchkiss Library for more information at 970.399.7781.
Fiber Friends Knitting Group. Join the Fiber Friends at Paonia Library to knit, crochet, and enjoy other forms of fiber arts. The Fiber Friends aim to enhance and support fiber skills in the community. Bring your own supplies. All ages and skill levels are welcome! The third Saturday of every month from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Contact Paonia Library for more information at 970.399.7881.
Daytime Book Club
@ Paonia. Join the Daytime Book Club at Paonia Library! We gather every month to discuss a variety of books based on a monthly theme. Participants pick a book to read that fits the theme and are invited to share a brief (3 minute) book summary of their pick during the meeting. All genres are encouraged! The theme for January is ‘Generation Z.’ The first Thursday of every month at 3:00pm. Please contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881 for more information.
Evening Book Club @ Paonia. Join the Evening Book Club at Paonia Library! We gather the second Wednesday of every month to discuss a variety of books compiled by club members. This month’s book discussion is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict on Wednesday, January 11 from 3:30pm to 5:00pm.
Service Announcements
Free Legal Appointments. Delta County Libraries offers FREE legal clinics, by appointment, for parties who have no attorney on the second Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Patrons can meet with a lawyer by phone or video conference to discuss civil legal cases. Contact the libraries to sign up for an appointment. Cedaredge 970.399.7674. Crawford 970.399.7783. Delta 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss 970.399.778. Paonia 970.399.7881.
Checkout Map Kits and State Parks Passes. Plan your next outdoor adventure with resource kits for the Gunnison Basin and the Uncompahgre Plateau, or a pass for Colorado State Parks! Map resource kits and Colorado State Parks passes are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries.
Wireless Printing. Send documents or photos from anywhere using a personal computer or device. Prints can be picked up and paid for at any library in Delta County during open hours. Available now at Delta County Libraries.
Checkout Hotspots and Chromebooks. Internet hotspots and Chromebook computers are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries. Check them out separately or in tandem for all your internet and computer needs! To learn more, contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org/3d-objects/.
StoryWalks®
Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge. The January-February StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is Baking Day with Grandma by Anika Denise. Three bouncing little bear siblings, wrapped tight in their winter clothes, can’t wait to tromp through the snow for Baking Day at Grandma’s! In a rhyming text that begs to be sung, the bears and their grandma pour and mix and stir–with breaks for hot cocoa and dancing–to create the perfect wintry treat. Then they wrap it up as gifts in ribbons to show that sweets are even better when they’re shared. With a recipe in the back, this is a perfect family feel-good story for the fall, winter, and any holiday spent with grandparents. Find out on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford. The January-February StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is Mama Do You Love Me by Barbara M. Joosse. This tender story about a sensitive little girl who lives in the Arctic focuses on her attempts to learn just how much her mother loves her. In a simple question-and-answer format, the girl repeatedly asks her mother if she loves her, imagining different scenarios to test her mother’s devotion. What would Mother do if the young girl doused a lamp with water? What would Mother do if the girl pretended she was an angry polar bear? What would Mother do if the young girl ran away from home? No matter what the girl imagines she would do, her mother’s reassuring answers let her know how deeply loved and precious she really is. Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783 for more information.
Sweitzer Lake StoryWalk® in Delta. The January-February StoryWalk® book at Sweitzer Lake State Park is If You Were a Penguin by Wendell and Florence Minor. In this simple, rhyming picture book, the youngest readers will learn about penguins. This is the perfect read-aloud for teachers and parents to share with young children as they imagine what life as a penguin is like! Find out how the story goes on the Sweitzer Lake Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information.
Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss. The January-February StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Over in the Arctic by Marianne Berkes. This book combines singing, counting, and full-body action with terrific cut-paper illustrations that kidswill want to imitate. Over in the Arctic, the snow goose “honks” and the wolf “howls.” Children too will joyfully honk and howl while they count the baby animals and sing to the tune of “Over in the Meadow.” And they’ll hunt for hidden animals on each page. Find out how the story goes at the fairgrounds park in Hotchkiss. Then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk.
Literacy Program
High School Equivalency Testing: For information on High School Equivalency
High School Equivalency Classes. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00am at Delta Library. For more information and to sign up, please contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.
English Language Learning Classes.
Classes are held every Tuesday and Wednesday January 10 through May 25 with sessions offered at 1pm and 6pm. Registration is required and enrollment is limited! Please contact the Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information and to sign up.
College Exam Proctoring. Do you need a proctor to complete a college exam? Contact Gail at 970.234.7175 or gsrebnik@deltalibraries.org.
Para obtener más información en español, por favor llame a Adriana al 970.874.9630 o por correo electrónico a achavira@deltalibraries.org.
