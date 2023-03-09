Delta County 4-H members served approximately 2,058 dinners at their 73rd annual 4-H Beef Roast that was held Sunday, March 5. The once-a-year 4-H fundraising activity had been on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 but has returned this year. Members served 844 meals at North Fork High School in Hotchkiss and 1,214 at Delta Middle School. The funds raised at this year’s 4-H Beef Roast will provide support for educational programming for boys and girls in Delta County who participate in the 4-H program.
Delta County 4-H members, leaders, parents and the Extension Service would like to thank all of the volunteers for their work in helping prepare and serve the meals, along with Delta Middle School and North Fork High School for the use of their facilities. They also wish to thank all of the patrons of the Beef Roast from the Tri River Area that joined us for a delicious meal! These friends of 4-H are supporting the Delta County 4-H program by generously donating their time, and through generous contributions by attending this annual event.
