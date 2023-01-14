Bird of Aspen & the Roaring Fork Valley
Wednesday, January 11 at 6:00 p.m.
Calaway Room, Third Street Center (520 S. Third St.) in Carbondale
Local birders Rebecca Weiss and Mark Fuller will discuss their new book “Birds of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.” Weiss is a writer and naturalist who has been leading the birding programs at ACES for 15 years. Fuller is a naturalist and photographer who has taught birding through Colorado Mountain College, ACES and the Independence Pass Foundation. He has been interested in birding in the valley for the last 40 years. Register here or on Facebook (and invite your friends!).
Unable to join us in Carbondale? Rebecca and Mark will also be presenting in Aspen on Thursday, January 12 at ACES Hallam Lake Nature Preserve. That presentation will be live-streamed on ACES Facebook page. You can watch live on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. or the recording will go up afterwards.
Future Naturalist Nights
Always beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Third Street Center (520 S. Third St.) in Carbondale
· Health Implications of Developing Oil and Gas in Residential Areas
Wednesday, on Wednesday, January 25
· The Science of Coexisting with Black Bears in Colorado on Wednesday, Feb. 8
· The First Ascent - Over Ten Thousand Years of Native American Occupation in the Colorado Mountains on Wednesday, Feb. 22
· Ancient Wetlands - Their Essential Value and Threats in our Warming World
on Wednesday, March 8
