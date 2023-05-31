While the opportunities and challenges facing our public lands are always changing, at Wilderness Workshop we know we have one constant: our incredible community! Each and every one of you who reads our emails, shows up to our events, takes our advocacy actions, and so much more to help us protect public lands. Whether we're supporting new land and water protections or fighting off oil and gas development, you are key to our work. Our annual Community Party is our way of saying thanks!
What: 2023 Community Party
When: Friday, June 2 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Where: Sopris Park (Corner of Main St. & Weant Blvd.) in Carbondale
Cost: Free and open to the public!
