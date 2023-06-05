Join us at Wilderness Workshop's Wild Feast benefit, an evening celebrating conservation, climate action, public lands, and free-flowing rivers on Wednesday, August 9 in the beautiful courtyard of the St. Regis Aspen Resort!
We'll enjoy cocktails, dinner, and our featured speaker Abigail Dillen, President of Earthjustice! This event raises critical funds that ensure Wilderness Workshop can continue to protect western Colorado’s public lands and waters, build an equitable environmental movement, and help stop the climate crisis.
Tables and tickets are on sale now! If you would like to join the host committee, become a sponsor, or have other questions, please reach out to Philanthropy Director Emily Kay, emily@wildernessworkshop.org.
